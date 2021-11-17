Beresford Creek Bridge replacement construction to cost $2.5M

After making an emergency repair to the aging Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island Drive nearly three years ago, the City of Charleston is finalizing plans to construct a $2.5 million replacement bridge and new bike/pedestrian path at the site. The city and project managers from JMT, the engineering firm hired to design the structures, hosted an open house at Providence Church on Daniel Island on Nov. 15 to gather feedback from community members on the plans and the construction timeline.

Dozens of residents who stopped in for the event were asked to weigh in on a variety of topics, such as how often they currently use the roadway and whether or not they would bike or walk the stretch once the proposed bridge and path is in place. The answer to the latter question was an overwhelming “yes.”

“I think the turnout has been great,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who attended the session. “Public engagement has been good. All of that is positive.”

After an assessment of the bridge was conducted in 2019, it was determined that it needed to be replaced within one to five years. The proposed bridge would be 4-feet taller than the current structure to accommodate potential rising flood waters. JMT was contracted to design the project earlier this year and has been working on the permitting and “upfront work” to prepare the job to go to bid early next year, according to JMT vice president James O’Connor.

The project is expected to get underway in the summer of 2022 and will take about a year from start to finish. It will include the complete removal of the existing bridge and will require a shutdown of the roadway for about eight months while construction is completed.

Traffic will be detoured to other routes.

“The philosophy is it’s gonna be a little painful for the shutdown, but that’s the shortest time possible, rather than trying to snake traffic through here and work around them, which just stretches out the construction and the barrels longer ... so we’re trying to keep it confined,” O’Connor said.

The funding for the project will come from the city’s general fund.

“This is all city dollars that are paying for this project,” Tecklenburg said. “We own it. DOT doesn’t. It’s not a county bridge. It’s a city bridge, so we’re stepping up to the plate.”

The city will also be overseeing the construction of a separate new bike/pedestrian path that will be built alongside the existing Nowell Creek Bridge on the same roadway. That project is state funded, but city officials hope it will be completed at about the same time as the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project. Connections between the bridges and recreation paths, as well as to Clements Ferry Road, are part of long term plans.

Several community members who attended the open house were happy to see the project finally coming to fruition.

“I think it’s good, but I think it’s taken far too long,” Mac McBride said. “By the time they start construction it will have been three years ... But I think it’s gonna be wonderful to have ... It’s absolutely needed.”

“It’s not in very good shape,” said Steve Salomon, when describing the current Beresford Creek Bridge. “And when the tide is high, honestly, you look at it and wonder, am I gonna make it over this thing?...This (plan) is perfect, especially with all the building going on at the Blackbaud (site). This will be a really nice addition to the community.”

“It’s good to see progress,” Greg Turner added.