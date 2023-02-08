Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project update:

It’s official. After weeks of utility relocation work, the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement construction is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 15, the city announced on Monday. Construction is expected to last nine months. Daniel Island Drive will be closed at Beresford Creek and vehicular traffic will be rerouted.

Residents living to the west of the project area will be routed to Clements Ferry Road. Residents living to the east will be routed to Seven Farms Drive and River Landing Drive.

When completed, the new Beresford Creek Bridge will allow for unrestricted vehicle access and feature an 8-foot-wide multi-use path, designed to strengthen bike and pedestrian connectivity along the Daniel Island Drive corridor.

For more information on the bridge replacement project, visit charleston-sc.gov/2637/Beresford-Creek-Bridge-Replacement.