Beresford Creek Bridge replacement timeline shifts

There is a light at the end of the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement project with a timeline reset, as well as a timeframe of lane closures due to construction.

In 2019, an inspection conducted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation yielded findings of deterioration on one of the bridge beams. The weight limit was reduced to 10 tons per vehicle with 5 tons per axle.

After SCDOT’s assessment three years ago, which included an emergency installation of a steel plate for support, it was determined that it needed to be replaced within one to five years. Inspections have continued to occur monthly to ensure the bridge is safe at its current load.

As of a public meeting in November 2021, the project had been slated to get underway in the summer of 2022 and be complete by sometime in early 2023. Now, that timeline has been delayed with the project expected to begin this spring and be completed by spring of 2024.

Nothing has changed in terms of the project’s $2.5 million overall cost and engineering specs that call for a newly constructed bridge featuring two 11-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders and an 8-foot multi-use bike/pedestrian path. Although, several updates recently developed from a meeting in December 2022 between the City of Charleston and Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT), the engineering firm hired to design the structure.

The bridge, road and hydraulic designs are complete and the application and relocation of utility lines have received approval by the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee. However, Dominion Energy is still waiting on approval of the utility relocation permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (SCDHEC) Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management to remove the old utility lines and relocate the new lines, according to the city’s director of public service, Tom O’Brien.

The utility line relocation must be approved before a construction contract can be procured and the demolition of the old bridge takes place. The city plans to open the bidding process and award a bid for construction during the first quarter of 2023, then begin preparatory work by spring in order to get construction underway by the summer.

Partial lane closures on the bridge are anticipated through the end of the school year. The bridge is expected to be fully shut down during the summer months, with the bulk of construction done before the fall school year starts, according to O’Brien.

The road closure timeline has decreased from eight to 10 months to three to six months.

O’Brien clarified that partial closure can mean one lane open, two lanes open or no lanes open.

“We want to minimize the closure as much as possible,” O’Brien said. “… with construction we just can’t always determine how things are going to go.”

During full closure, motorists on the St. Thomas Island Drive side of the bridge will be forced to use I-526 and take Exit 24 to get onto Daniel Island. It’s actually two-tenths of a mile shorter for commuters.

“The good news is there is another path,” O’Brien said. “It’s not like they’re going to be cut off completely.”

An announcement will be made when the construction bid is awarded. A website will be set up for the public to view updates on the bridge’s replacement progress.