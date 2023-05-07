Berkeley Animal Center issues moratorium amid overcrowding

Berkeley Animal Center is implementing an emergency moratorium on animal intakes due to being at max capacity. Until further notice, the shelter will only accept animals that are in danger or that present a danger to others.

The animal center has had an influx of animals in recent weeks and is critically over capacity. In response, Berkeley Animal Center has reduced adoption fees to $20 for all dogs and cats six months and older.

The shelter is urging the community to consider fostering or adopting. Anyone who is missing an animal is also encouraged to come to the shelter to see if their pet is there.

“We are issuing an urgent plea to our community right now for help. The animal center is overwhelmed and out of room. This is a critical time for our neighbors to step up and open their homes to a pet in need. We need more fosters and more adoptions immediately,” said

Heather McDowell, Berkeley Animal Center director, in a statement.

People interested in adopting or fostering can stop by any time Tuesday-Saturday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner. For more information, call 843-719-5050.

CHARLESTON ANIMAL SOCIETY’S CAR RAFFLE UNDERWAY

Charleston Animal Society is holding its fifth lifesaving car raffle, made possible by the generous donation of Hank and Laurel Greer. The Greers have once again stepped up to support animals by donating a luxury 2023 Lexus RX 350h for the 2023 raffle.

The raffle runs through July 15th, and a limited number of tickets will be sold, so purchase yours now for a chance to win the amazing vehicle at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Lexus.

The Lexus RX 350h crossover vehicle is the perfect combination of luxury and eco-friendliness, boasting a hybrid powertrain that delivers exceptional fuel economy without sacrificing performance. The vehicle features a sleek and modern design with a spacious and comfortable interior, making it the perfect ride for both short commutes and long road trips.

“Thanks to the Greers’ incredible generosity, we have raised almost $1 million dollars over the past five years through our car raffles,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE. “Their commitment to our organization and the animals we serve is truly remarkable, and we are so grateful for their continued support.”

Not only will the lucky winner of this raffle be helping to save the lives of animals, they will also look great doing it. Imagine cruising through the streets in a luxurious Lexus, turning heads and making a statement everywhere you go.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar