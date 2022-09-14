Berkeley Animal Center at max capacity, declares state of emergency

Berkeley Animal Center, in cooperation with dozens of animal shelters across South Carolina, has entered a state of emergency with regard to overcrowding.

Statewide animal welfare organizations, such as South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association, No Kill South Carolina and South Carolina Animal Legislative Coalition, are working together to encourage current pet owners and new ones to make room for one more furry friend. In response, Berkeley Animal Center has reduced its adoption fees for cats and dogs and is urging the public to consider adopting and/or fostering from its shelter, located at 131 Central Berkeley Dr. in Moncks Corner. Also, the shelter is currently accepting animals on an emergency basis only.

“This is a critical time for the community to step up and open their hearts and homes to a new pet,” said Heather McDowell, Berkeley Animal Center Director. “For a number of reasons, adoptions have been down lately. While we are continually grateful for our staff, volunteers, and those local citizens who routinely give of their time, support and finances to Berkeley Animal Center, we are still in grave need of more help, more fosters, and more adoptions.”

“Nearly every shelter in the state is at the breaking point and needs help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 chief project officer, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season.”