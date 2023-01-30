Home / News / Berkeley Co. jobs open for students, residents

Berkeley Co. jobs open for students, residents

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:02am admin
By: 
Staff Report

Berkeley County high school students and residents will have a chance to find employment at a job fair Feb. 1.

The event will be open to high school students from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the general public from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Berkeley County industries are looking to connect with job-seeking residents and high school seniors.

Employment opportunities in health care, manufacturing, law enforcement, hospitality, construction, information technology and other career fields will be represented.

Berkeley County Government will also be on-hand to discuss its open positions.

Attendees are urged to bring an updated resume and come prepared to interview on the spot, if necessary.

For questions, please contact Berkeley County Human Resources at 843-719-4163 or go online to the county’s website.

 

