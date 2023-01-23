Berkeley Co. to livestream all public meetings on YouTube

Berkeley County government will now livestream all its public meetings on its YouTube channel starting with the county council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.

Meetings were previously livestreamed through the county’s Facebook page.

Posting the meetings on Facebook required that people have a Facebook account before they could participate in the livestream. By moving the content to YouTube, more people will be able to view public meetings and stay informed of matters before the county government.

The Berkeley County YouTube channel, which also contains archived videos of all the county’s previous public meetings, can be viewed here.