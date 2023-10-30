Berkeley County 2023 delinquent tax sale Nov. 6

Berkeley County will hold its annual Delinquent Tax Sale on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton, located at 406 Sigma Drive in Summerville. If additional days are needed, the Tax Sale will continue Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The mobile home sale will start after the land sale ends. All tax sale money will be collected at the sale.

Tax Year 2022 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, to avoid tax sale. Only cash, money order, cashier’s check, attorney’s trust/escrow account checks or credit/debit cards (with a .20 cents and 2.35% transaction fee) will be accepted for payment of taxes. Payments on delinquent taxes will not be accepted the day of the sale.

Individuals may make payments in one of the following ways:

• In-person (by 5 p.m. Friday, November 3) – at Berkeley County Delinquent Tax Office, located at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

• Online – taxes.berkeleycountysc.gov (by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3)

• By mail (postmarked by Friday, Nov. 3) – send to Berkeley County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (Fed-ex/overnight – send to Berkeley County Tax Collector, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461)

In addition to the live tax sale, there will also be an online auction option for bidders. You must register online no later than 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31 to participate in the tax sale.

Real and personal property must be advertised prior to the tax sale. The listing will be advertised in the Post and Courier and is available on the county website.

The listing will be in the name of the current owner and the defaulting taxpayer, defined by state statutes as the owner of record on Dec. 31 of the year preceding the taxable year.

For more information, contact the Berkeley County Delinquent Tax office at 843-719-4030 (option 5) or email webdlq@berkeleycountysc.gov.

– Prepared by the Berkeley County Public Information Office