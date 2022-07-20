Berkeley County Animal Center faces overcrowding, seeks adoptions

The Berkeley County Animal Center currently has 90 dogs in their shelter. The shelter only has capacity for 66 kennels.

There are 228 dogs in foster care waiting for spay/neuter surgery or being treated medically. The center receives approximately 550 dogs a month, averaging about 20 dogs a day.

“If these numbers do not explain how desperate we are for adopters and fosters, we don’t know what else will. We have animals coming in every day. We need your help!” The center posted on their Facebook page on July 13. The post generated nearly 1,000 shares and more than 400 likes.

“We have all worked together so that we could become a No Kill Community, but the work is not over. We have to continue to get animals adopted and keep that number up in order to stay a No Kill Community,” the post read.

How Can You Help?

● Adopt - These animals want nothing but your love and stability.

● Foster - Open your home until we can get them spay/neutered, until they feel better, or until they can get used to people. The center will provide all the supplies you need.

● Donate - All of the animals that come in need some kind of medical treatment, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, and microchips. Donated funds can be used for medical, food or supplies.

● Reclaim - If you have lost your animal, please come into the shelter to see if they are here. Do not call. You need to come in and identify your animal.

● TNVR - If you have community cats, please bring them to be spay/neutered on the center’s TNVR days. The next one is July 23-24. The center has traps, you can come get them and bring them back. A deposit is required and refunded upon return.

● Volunteer - Walking dogs, cleaning, scooping poop, socializing the animals, washing dishes and dog beds.