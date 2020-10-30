Berkeley County Begins Comprehensive Plan Update

Berkeley County is kicking off its 10-year Comprehensive Plan update, called “One Berkeley”, with five in-person meetings throughout Berkeley County and three virtual meetings in November. All information regarding the One Berkeley effort can be found on OneBerkeley2020.com, an interactive website that launched earlier this week.

The in-person, drop-in meetings will follow social distancing guidelines - masks will not be required, and are scheduled as follows from 5:30 - 8 p.m.:

• Thursday, November 5 at Foxbank Elementary School

• Tuesday, November 10 at Cane Bay High School

• Thursday, November 12 at Philip Simmons High School

• Tuesday, November 17 at Goose Creek Elementary

• Thursday, November 19 at Timberland High School

The virtual meetings will be hosted as follows:

Wednesday, November 11 from 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 16 from 12 - 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 18 from 7:30 - 9 p.m.

Citizens are also being asked to take a brief community survey to help gain valuable insight. That survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/OneBerkeley .

The One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan update is an opportunity for residents to create a roadmap for the County’s future. The County chose the One Berkeley name to stress the importance of creating a plan that highlights the holistic future for the County. The comprehensive plan is updated every 10 years and reinforces a county-wide vision for things like housing, economic development, transportation and much more. Citizens are urged to participate in this update to help create a vision and an intentional plan for achieving that vision which will shape the County’s future.

Both in-person and virtual meetings will be held from November 5-November 19. The in-person meetings will be held throughout Berkeley County to provide residents and businesses flexibility to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented at the in-person meetings. Each of these meetings will be a drop-in style format from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. where citizens can share their opinions and vision. Berkeley County’s planning department and Berkeley Charleston Dorchester Council of Governments staff will be on hand to answer questions and gather input. Virtual meetings will be hosted at the times outlined below.