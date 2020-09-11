Berkeley County Delinquent Tax Sale Begins November 17

Berkeley County will hold its annual Delinquent Tax Sale on Tuesday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If additional days are needed, it will continue Wednesday, November 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mobile Home Sale will start after the Land Sale ends.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held at a different location, inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton, located at 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville. Tax Year 2019 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 to avoid tax sale.

In addition to conducting the annual, live tax sale and in an effort to practice social distancing due to COVID-19, an option has been added for bidders to participate in the tax sale via an online auction this year.

Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, only registered bidders will be permitted into the Tax Sale. Registration to participate in the tax sale MUST be completed no later than 5 p.m. November 12, 2020. Registration will not be permitted on the day of the sale. Visit berkeleycountysc.gov/taxsale2020 to sign-up for in-person or online bidding.

All real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale. To avoid sale, all delinquent taxes, assessments, penalties and costs must be received and processed by the County by 5 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Only cash, money order, cashier’s check, attorney’s trust/escrow account checks or credit/debit cards (with a .30 cents & 2.50% transaction fee) will be accepted for payment of taxes. NO payments will be accepted the day of the Tax Sale.

Real and personal property must be advertised prior to the tax sale. The listing was first advertised in the Charleston Post and Courier and made available on the County website https://berkeleycountysc.gov/taxsale2020 on October 29, 2020. The listing will again be advertised in print media and online on November 5 and November 12. The listing will be in the name of the current owner and the defaulting taxpayer, defined by the South Carolina statutes as the owner of record on December 31 of the year preceding the taxable year.

The Mobile Homes listing will be advertised and available online for two consecutive weeks, starting November 5 and November 12.

For a Tax Sale listing of all properties, visit https://berkeleycountysc.gov/delinquent-tax-sale-list/

For more information, contact the Berkeley County Delinquent Tax office at (843) 719-4030 (option 5) or email webdlq@berkeleycountysc.gov.