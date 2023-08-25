Berkeley County EMS pronounce child deceased in car in Bishop England parking lot

UPDATED 8/28/23:

Bishop England High School has canceled classes for Monday, August 28. BEHS President Patrick Finnegan shared the following statement with the school's families on Friday evening, which was provided to the paper by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston spokesperson Marie A. Aselage: :

"It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the tragic loss of an employee’s child. We ask that you please keep this family and our school community in your prayers during this unspeakably difficult time.

To help our BEHS community in processing this sadness, we will not have classes on Monday. Father Fryml will offer Mass on Monday morning in the gym at 8:15 for students, faculty and staff. Our parents are welcome and encouraged to attend as well. Adoration will follow in the Performing Arts Center as we seek God’s healing as a community. Your children are not required to attend on Monday if they prefer to spend that time with their family. We hope gathering in prayer on Monday will give our BEHS community the opportunity to come together as a family to grieve, pray, support and love each other.

We know this is an incredibly difficult time for us all, so we will have several local priests and counselors on campus beginning on Monday to assist your children throughout the week. If you feel your child needs additional support, please reach out to our Counseling Department.

As we mourn this loss, we share with you the below prayer to provide comfort in this difficult time."

8/25/23 at 6:15 PM, updated at 7 pm:

The Charleston Police Department issued a hearbreaking statement regarding a tragedy today at Bishop England High School:

"Today, just before 4 p.m., CPD officers responded to a call for service regarding a child in a locked vehicle in the parking lot of Bishop England High School. The child was pronounced deceased on scene by Berkeley County EMS. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was requested and enroute. CPD Detectives are also on scene.

This is an active investigation, and we will provide additional information as it becomes available. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release information regarding the deceased."

One of our reporters observed Father West at the scene talking with police officers in the Bishop England parking lot, as well as several fire department vehicles and a blue SUV covered with a red tarp and marked off with yellow crime scene tape.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the deceased was a 16-month girl of a Bishop England teacher.

The football game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.