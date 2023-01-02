Berkeley County EMS rolls out new quick response vehicle on DI

Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services recently rolled out a new Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to better serve the Daniel Island community. This vehicle was placed into service in December 2022 to ensure improved response times on the island during high call volumes.

“Public safety, specifically EMS, is one of our highest priorities; and I am thrilled with the additional resources this unit will give our area,” Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley said. “It will ultimately improve response times on Daniel Island, which will save lives.”

The QRV is a Chevy Tahoe that is staffed 24/7 with a paramedic and equipped with the most advanced medical equipment used in a standard ambulance.

“Berkeley County is committed to all aspects of public safety to include offering outstanding emergency medical services,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “In a time where staffing is especially challenging, we are excited to deploy the quick response vehicle to better serve and protect Daniel Island and the surrounding region. County Council remains committed to providing our team at Berkeley County EMS with everything they need to continue to offer high level patient care to all we serve.”

EMS officials, along with County leadership, determined the need for the Daniel Island QRV due to the island community’s geography and population.

“The Daniel Island QRV will allow for increased availability, reduced response times and improved care,” Berkeley County Deputy Supervisor Ashley Powell said. “The return on this investment by County Council will be lives saved. Further, the implementation of this QRV demonstrates exemplary service in EMS leadership and the continued commitment of Berkeley County government to the provision of quality, critical services for its growing population of residents.”