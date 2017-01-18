Home / News / Berkeley County Government Public Meeting Announcement

Berkeley County Government Public Meeting Announcement

Wed, 01/18/2017 - 9:07am admin

If you’d like to express comments on the proposed referendum regarding a change to the Berkeley County form of government, from a Council-Supervisor system to a Council-Admistrator system, a public hearing and final reading on the measure will take place at the Berkeley County Council meeting on Monday, January 23, at 6 pm. The meeting will be held in the Berkeley County Administration Building, located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. If approved, the referendum would be put before voters on a special election ballot on March 28. More information can be found about the proposal, dubbed Bill #17-03, in last week’s Daniel Island News: http://www.thedanielislandnews.com/news/berkeley-county-considers-changi....

