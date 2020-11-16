Berkeley County Had Historic Voter Turnout For General Election

Berkeley County Registration and Elections Director Adam Hammons made a presentation to County Council on Monday, November 9, highlighting the record voter turnout in the 2020 General Election, which exceeded the 2016 number by more than 20,000 people.

This video highlights the extra efforts from staff, additional locations, and more.

A total of 105,087, Berkeley County citizens voted in the 2020 General Election held on November 3. This is 72.5% of registered County voters. In 2016, Berkeley County saw approximately 81,000 citizens vote, or 68% of registered voters.

The 2020 total includes 36,979 voters who voted in person for in-person absentee voting; whereas, in 2016, roughly 9,000 people voted in-person. The absentee voting by mail this year saw 20,400 citizens vote; and in 2016, approximately 6,000 people voted via mail-in absentee ballots. 47,458 people voted on November 3.

In-person absentee voting opened at the Berkeley County Voter Registration Office on October 5. The County also opened the St. Stephen and Hanahan Libraries from October 19-30 for in-person absentee voting.

“It was well received to have those additional sites. I think it’s something that’s been needed and something that the public appreciated,” said Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Director Adam Hammons at the Council meeting Monday, November 9.

Of those three absentee voting locations, more than 19,000 people voted at the Berkeley County Office in Moncks Corner, more than 11,000 people voted at the Hanahan Library and more than 5,000 people voted at the St. Stephen Library.

On Election Day, there were 59 polling locations open with 96 precincts represented.

“I want to commend your staff. It’s like your Super Bowl… There was just some great work that went on,” said Supervisor Johnny Cribb at Monday’s meeting.

Daniel Island resident and county councilman Josh Whitley echoed Cribb’s praise. “Mr. Hammons, you had a heck of a task before you. Mr. Cribb said it earlier, but what an election and thank you and your staff…This was the first time we went from one site in Moncks Corner to three… and increased our voters by 20,000 people,” Whitley said at the council meeting.