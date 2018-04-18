Berkeley County to host public hearing for Clements Ferry Road widening project

Berkeley County will host a public hearing about the proposed Clements Ferry Road widening project on Thursday, April 26 at Philip Simmons High School from 5 to 7 p.m. This public hearing will cover phase two of the Clements Ferry Road project. This hearing follows the public information meeting that was held in April 2017.

Phase two of the project includes work on Clements Ferry Road from Jack Primus Road to SC Highway 41.

The public hearing will provide residents an opportunity to review and discuss preliminary plans for the proposed widening alongside representatives from the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Berkeley County. Representatives will gather information from the public or any interested organization on historic or cultural resources in the areas.

The proposed improvements consist of widening this section of Clements Ferry Road from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane roadway with a center two-way left-turn lane or raised landscaped median, intersection improvements within the project limits, and providing a shared-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Project details, including environmental documentation of the project’s effects, will be provided. Maps and drawings of the proposed improvements will be available, and citizens may ask questions and provide comments regarding the possible social, economic, and environmental effects of the project.

“Berkeley County is moving forward with phase two of the Clements Ferry Road project at an impressive rate, and this public hearing will continue that momentum,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler. “This project is managed and funded by Berkeley County; whereas, phase one of the project is managed by SCDOT. Berkeley County leaders understand the importance of these improvements along the entire Clements Ferry Road corridor and will continue to do everything possible to ensure the project remains a priority.”

Philip Simmons High School is located at 3080 River Village Drive.