Berkeley County Launches Online Applications for 4% Property Tax Assessment

Berkeley County Government’s Real Property Services Department will start accepting 4% Legal Residence and 4% Agricultural Use applications online starting today, Monday, May 4, 2020. The County had previously only accepted applications in person or by mail.

Legal residence refers to the special 4% assessment ratio for owner-occupied homes. This results in tax savings when compared to the 6% ratio, if an application for the special assessment is not made.

Due to the launch of online applications, anyone who is currently receiving the 4% Legal Residence assessment is not required to re-apply. The County will be sending a notice/postcard to new owners, and those who lost the 4% assessment for other reasons, with instructions on how to file online.

To apply for the 4% Legal Residence assessment, see the online form HERE. To apply for the 4% Agricultural Use, see the online form HERE.

For other related forms and documents or for questions, visit https://berkeleycountysc.gov/fnd/?goto=Real+Property.