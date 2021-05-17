Berkeley County Library System Hosts ‘Tails and Tales’ 2021 Summer Reading Program

Berkeley County Library System (BCLS) 2021 Summer Reading Program invites preschool age to adult to participate in Summer Reading and win prizes! The 2021 theme is Tails and Tales and pre-registration begins June 1.

Please visit Summer Reading for details and reading log. The program also includes eAudiobooks, eMagazines, and Audio-Enabled books like Vox and Wonderbooks.

The deadline to join the Summer Reading Program is August 14. Prizes must be redeemed by August 28.

“Summer reading is such a great opportunity for everyone to explore new literature and develop new passions!” explained Shannon Duffy/YA Librarian and Summer Reading Program Coordinator. “We provide incentives for everyone just to read a little more. And we have a variety of virtual and grab and go activities in science, arts, crafts and literature. Summer reading is not just for children. We also have reading logs and prizes for everyone who participates, no matter what their age!”

Summer Reading also includes Give Our Books New Looks Art Contest for third-fifth grade students to design a cover or draw a scene from a favorite book at Summer Reading Template and be entered to win a prize! Deadline to submit all artwork is August 31. One entry per person.

“We hope that the Summer Reading Program encourages children to become lifelong readers,” said Sharon Fashion, Youth Services and Summer Reading Program Coordinator. “We also hope to encourage the reluctant readers with the different activities they can do to complete the Summer Reading Program. Most of all we would like it to become a family activity.”