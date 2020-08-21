Berkeley County Offers In-Person Absentee Voting Locations

Berkeley County Voters Registration and Elections has partnered with Berkeley County Public Library System to open two satellite locations in October for Berkeley County citizens to vote in-person absentee ahead of the General Election on November 3, 2020.

Voting machines will be available for in-person voting weekdays between October 19 and October 30 at the Hanahan Library, located at 1216 Old Murray Court in Hanahan, SC 29410, and the St. Stephen Library, located at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen, SC 29479.

Registered Berkeley County voters may vote in-person absentee at either library location on the following dates and times:

• Monday, October 19, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 21, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, October 22, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, October 23, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, October 26, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Thursday, October 29, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Friday, October 30, 2020 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registered Berkeley County voters may also vote in-person absentee at the County’s Voter Registration and Elections Office, located at 6 Belt Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461, starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 5. The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through November 2 and on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Extended office hours will be available on Thursday, October 22 and Thursday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. In-person absentee voting will close at the Voters Registration and Elections Office at 5 p.m. on November 2.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail and check to make sure their voter registration information is up-to-date through one of the following ways:

• By phone: 843-719-4056

• By email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov

• Online at www.scvotes.gov (must print and submit application)

Ballots will be mailed approximately 30 days prior to the General Election. Ballots may be returned in-person by either the voter or authorized returner (with completed form) to the Voters Registration office or satellite absentee locations during regular business hours. Ballots may also be returned to the Drop Box at the Voters Registration Office.

Voter registration deadlines for the General Election are as follows:

• In-person - 5 p.m., October 2 at the County Voters Registration & Elections Office

• Electronically - 11:59 p.m., October 4

O Email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov

O Fax: 843-719-4060

O Online at www.scvotes.gov

• By Mail – postmarked October 5 (to P.O. Box 6122)