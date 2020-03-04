Berkeley County Provides List of CLOSED Boat Landings in the County

According to a press release issued by county officials, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of all public access points to the state’s beaches, as well as closure of all public boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways. In a press release issued this morning by Berkeley County officials, The CLOSED boat landing list includes but is NOT limited to the following:

• Amos Lee Gourdine Landing (Russellville Landing)

• Arrowhead Landing

• Bushy Park Saltwater & Freshwater Landings

• Daniel Island Marina

• Durham Creek Landing (Cypress Gardens Landing)

• Fred L. Day Landing (Duckpond Landing)

• General Moultrie Landing (Santee Cooper Landing)

• The Hatchery Landing

• Henderson Guerry Landing

• Huger Park Landing

• Jamestown Landing (Lenuds Landing)

• John R Bettis Landing

• Mac Flood Landing (Augustus M Flood)

• McConnell’s Landing

• Ralph Hamer Senior Landing (Quinby Landing)

• Rembert C. Dennis Landing (Wadboo Landing)

• Richardson’s Landing

• Spiers Landing

• Thornley Forest II Landing

• West Dike Landing (E. Jarvis Morris Landing)

• William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing)

• Wilsons Landing

The press release further provides that the Governor’s order does NOT apply to individuals possessing a commercial fishing license or permit to the extent such individuals may seek to utilize or rely upon public access points in connection with commercial fishing activities.

Additionally, this order does not impact the rights of private property owners living on beaches, lakes, rivers, or waterways in any way.

The Daniel Island POA has also closed access to the community owned docks.

SCDNR put together a comprehensive FAQ document relating to order 2020-16. That can be found HERE.