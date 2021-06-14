Berkeley County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Berkeley County reopened the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program application portal today, Monday, June 14 at 8 a.m.

The County received $6.89 million from the U.S. Treasury Department in March and has approximately $5 million left to distribute. Additionally, the County will receive $5 million more from the U.S. Treasury for rental assistance.

This money will be used to help Berkeley County renters who are unable to pay rent and/or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. **Homeowners are NOT eligible. **

An “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Individuals are encouraged to apply online at BerkeleyCountySC.gov. They can also call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. The hotline will be available 24/7. Leave a message and your call will be returned within 24 hours. Paper applications will be made available upon request.

The ERA Program provides federal funds for rent, rental arrears, utilities and home energy costs, and utilities and home energy costs arrears. Eligible utility costs include electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and energy costs such as fuel oil. All funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers. Rental and utility arrears can be covered back to March 2020, and applicants can receive up to three months of future assistance at a time.

Individuals can check to see if they qualify for the ERA Program or find out more information by visiting the U.S. Treasury Department website.

This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number 21.023, awarded to Berkeley County by the U.S. Department of Treasury.