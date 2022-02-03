Berkeley County School District 2021-22 Teachers of the Year

It takes a special type of person to be a teacher. It takes an exceptional educator to be named one of the Teachers of the Year for the Berkeley County School District for the school year of 2021-22.

Teachers serving Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, and Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle and High schools have gone above and beyond the guidelines of their curriculum. Find out more about these individuals who have been recognized for their contributions to their schools.

Laine Holmes

Daniel Island School

Kindergarten teacher

Q: Describe the personal honor of being named your school’s Teacher of the Year.

A: I’ve been a kindergarten teacher at DIS for 17 years. I love this community and the relationships I’ve made over the years. I’m humbled to be named the 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Q: Describe the qualities/attributes that best exemplify you as an educator.

A: I am patient. I am flexible, yet structured.

Q: What is a teaching method that you created or feel is unique to you?

A: I love motivating students by encouraging creativity. We create learning opportunities that involve choices. This enables students to take ownership and responsibility for their learning.

Q: What would your students/peers say about your character outside of the classroom?

A: I think my students would say that I care about them. I think my peers would say that I love teaching kindergarten.

Q: What advice would you give to those striving for such an award that displays success in academia?

A: Continue to grow and develop as an educator. Try new ideas. Some will work well, and some ideas will fail. Your failures are just as valuable. You will learn to modify and adjust.

Mandy Lewandowski

Philip Simmons High School

Grades 9-12, math teacher

Q: Describe the personal honor of being named your school’s Teacher of the Year.

A: It is quite the honor to receive the Teacher of the Year award for Philip Simmons High School. Every day I enter a building with incredible teachers that have passion for their subject and profession. I am constantly inspired by teachers at PSHS and it’s an incredible

honor and that my coworkers have voted me the Teacher of the Year when they are so amazing.

Q: Describe the qualities/attributes that best exemplify you as an educator.

A: Qualities and attributes that best exemplify m​yself as an educator are compassion, empathy, adaptability, patience, and collaboration.

Q: What is a teaching method that you created or feel is unique to you?

A: A teaching method that I believe is unique to my classroom is the fun factor. I try to incorporate as many activities as possible that allow students to have fun and build their team work skills as they study the math.

Q: What would your students/peers say about your character outside of the classroom?

A: Outside of the classroom, peers and students would describe me as devoted, kind, patient, and optimistic.

Q: What advice would you give to those striving for such an award that displays success in academia?

A: Advice I would give to those striving for such an award is to set goals for yourself and students. Hold your students to a high standard, they will always rise to your standards. Practice self-evaluation to enhance the education your students receive. Talk and build relationships with your coworkers, use them to seek feedback/advice and brainstorm ideas with them.

Josh McCall

Philip Simmons Middle School

Eighth-grade English

Q: Describe the personal honor of being named your school’s Teacher of the Year.

A: It is a great honor to represent a school so rich in diversity, imagination, and creativity. I am excited to represent my school by continuing the tradition of excellence in our hallways.

Q: Describe the qualities/attributes that best exemplify you as an educator.

A: If I had to describe myself in a few words as an educator, I would say determined, engaging, and relationship-oriented.

Q: What is a teaching method that you created or feel is unique to you?

A: I love to teach my students about the brain and how they can use that understanding to benefit them as students. By instructing them about neuroplasticity, growth mindset, and grit, my students become equipped to tackle the challenges and obstacles of school and everyday life.

Q: What would your students/peers say about your character outside of the classroom?

A: “Mr. McCall cares about his students, the community, and the environment in which we live and work.” “His character is a strong disposition towards justice and always doing what is best for others.” “I look up to Mr. McCall because he is relatable and understands where we are coming from when we enter his classroom.”

Q: What advice would you give to those striving for such an award that displays success in academia?

A: For those who wish to be Teacher of the Year in the future, I would say find what makes you passionate about education and run with it. If a lesson or strategy doesn’t spark joy in your being, drop it and find something that does. When you find an engaging way to reach your students that you find value in, your students will naturally follow your lead.

Brittna Seabrook

Cainhoy Elementary School

Second grade

Q: Describe the personal honor of being named your school’s Teacher of the Year.

A: I am honored to have been chosen as Cainhoy Elementary’s teacher of the year. Being chosen reassured me that the work I am doing for my students has been noticed and is appreciated.

Q: Describe the qualities/attributes that best exemplify you as an educator.

A: I believe the qualities that exemplify me as an educator are dedicated, adaptable, and caring. The field of education is constantly changing, and I believe that it is important to be able to adapt to those changes. When you love what you do, you automatically care!

Q: What is a teaching method that you created, or feel is unique to you?

A: As a teacher I strive to provide my students with lessons that are fun and engaging. I have a love for music, so I incorporate music into my lessons and classroom environment. My students and I truly enjoy listening to the sounds of music as we learn and work.

Q: What would your students/peers say about your character outside of the classroom?

A: I believe that my students and peers would say that my character is the same both in and out of the classroom. My students would say that I am fun and relatable. I believe that my peers would describe me as a dependable colleague.

Q: What advice would you give to those striving for such an award that displays success in academia?

A: My biggest piece of advice would be to keep on swimming. Being an educator has become a challenging job. I believe that to achieve success within this career field we must strive to assure that we lay a solid foundation for our students and their futures.

Cynthia Zimmerman

Philip Simmons Elementary

Fourth grade math/science/social studies

Q: Describe the personal honor of being named your school’s Teacher of the Year.

A: I am extremely humbled and honored to be PSES’s Teacher of the Year. We have an amazing group of educators at our school, and I have learned so much from them. To be recognized by such a talented group is a tremendous honor.

Q: Describe the qualities/attributes that best exemplify you as an educator.

A: Recently, our PTA asked students about their teachers. One of mine responded that I was, “kind, patient, and super funny.” Those words are exactly what I want to be like as a teacher. My goal is for students to know they are loved and respected. I’m always looking for innovative ways to make the learning personalized and fun!

Q: What is a teaching method that you created or feel is unique to you?

A: BCSD has helped me grow by focusing on personalized learning. With this method, my students recognize how they learn best and have individualized learner pathways. My teaching style is not a “one size fits all” model. I believe in meeting students where they are at. Learning should be engaging and relevant. I regularly incorporate project based learning and STEAM instructional approaches in my classroom.

Q: What would your students/peers say about your character outside of the classroom?

A: I’m optimistic, relational, and supportive. I always try to find the good in any situation. I believe in building strong relationships within the community. I actively support community events at all three Philip Simmons schools. What I love best about the Philip Simmons community is just that — we are a strong community that comes together for our kids.

Q: What advice would you give to those striving for such an award that displays success in academia?

A: I would tell them to always remember your WHY. We became teachers to make positive impacts on our students and communities. Stay student focused and never lose a willingness to learn yourself. Jim Knight, a leader in instructional coaching and education, said it best, “When teachers stop learning, so do students.” Remember that ALL students and teachers are capable of learning something new each day.