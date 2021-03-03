Berkeley County School District announces Teachers of the Year

Congratulations to the exceptional educators honored as Teachers of the Year by their schools. With the added challenges of 2020-21, these teachers serving Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, and Philip Simmons schools have creatively paved the way to engage, nurture, and challenge their students.

Staci Bailey

Daniel Island School

First-grade teacher Staci Bailey is motivated by the enthusiasm her students bring to school each day. At the beginning of each year, she asks her pupils what they would like to learn.

“What keeps me going,” she said, “is the ‘aha’ look on their faces when they finally ‘get it.’ It gives me goosebumps to see them get excited to reach their goals.”

Bailey is a 17-year teaching veteran. She earned a Master’s of Teaching from the College of Charleston and a Master’s of Public Administration from Clemson University. Once employed as a private investigator, she shifted into teaching when she realized that she wanted to encourage children to become lifelong learners.

On a typical day in the classroom, students move about, working in different spaces around the room independently, with a partner, or a small group.

“There is dancing around the room rather than staying behind our desks and a lot more collaborative work rather than everyone doing their own thing with their own supplies,” she said. “Asking questions, encouraging/helping classmates, laughing, working hard, independence, critical thinking, sharing ideas, using their imagination, problem solving, and of course, dancing…those are things that a visitor would see on a typical day, even this year.”

Bailey appreciates the strong sense of community on Daniel Island that filters into the school. “Daniel Island School is unique because the community surrounds the school. Not just physically but with support as well. The community garden on campus and the nature trail at the front of the school are just two examples of how the Daniel Island community embraces the school. The parent involvement and support is amazing.”

Outside of school, Bailey is a wife and mom to four children who stay busy playing baseball, volleyball, soccer, and basketball. She also enjoys cooking.

Julie Creel

Philip Simmons Middle School

As a student, Julie Creel loved going to her school library. She looked forward to checking out books and listening to the librarian read aloud. Her passion for books led her to her favorite subject: English. Now Creel is a fifth-grade English/Language Arts teacher at Philip Simmons Middle School. She is a graduate of Coastal Carolina University and is certified in Elementary Education, Middle School Language Arts, and is Gifted and Talented endorsed.

“One of my favorite things about teaching is the ‘light bulb moment’ that all teachers know about,” Creel said. “It is so rewarding when you have worked with a student on a skill or concept and the student finally gets it! You can see the excitement in the student’s eyes. It makes me feel so proud when this happens.”

Her teaching philosophy can be summarized by a quote from Theodore Roosevelt: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”

Assignments, tests and studying are all very important, but Creel believes that students must know that they are valued. She advises new teachers to “take the time to make connections with your students. Go to an occasional sporting event and watch them play or attend a band concert. Ask them how their day is going. Set up positive behavior reward systems in the classroom.”

This year, Creel believes the biggest challenge for teachers has been to step out of their comfort zones and implement new approaches to meet the needs of students. Navigating through the pandemic has required grace for everyone. “We are continuing to do extraordinary things during this unique time. We are figuring out innovative ways to reach our students that sometimes calls for us to do things differently than we have ever done before. Some attempts are successful, but some are not.”

During an unprecedented year for public education, teachers have provided instruction by trial and error and, according to Creel, sometimes teachers need to give themselves permission to start over and try again.

Philip Simmons Middle School is a special place for Creel, especially this year. Her daughter is a first-year teacher at Philip Simmons Elementary School (the two schools share a building) and they are able to collaborate and connect with each other daily. The overall sense of community at the school allows for bonds to be formed.

When she’s not teaching, Creel enjoys reading, going to the beach, kayaking, baking, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Angela Hobbs

Philip Simmons Elementary School

Pre-K students are constantly on the move in Angela Hobbs’ classroom at Philip Simmons Elementary. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Hobbs hosts 20 4-year-olds who spend their days singing, dancing, and participating in small group activities. Morning lessons focus on language arts and math; in the afternoon, fine motor skills, social skills, and cooperation exercises prepare the children to be successful kindergartners.

“We have procedures in place to limit the number of students working together, also to keep manipulatives as germ free as possible,” Hobbs noted. “A challenge? Yes. However, I have the best mask-wearing, hand-sanitizing, social-distancing cuties anywhere!”

Being an educator during the age of a pandemic has been the most difficult experience of Hobbs’ teaching career. “Teaching both virtual and in person is as big a challenge as any I have encountered in my teaching career. I have never seen teachers working harder or giving more of themselves than this school year.”

She encourages her co-workers to focus on finding joy in the students and to “celebrate everything you can."

Hobbs has been a teacher for 28 years and has worked with almost all elementary grades through fifth. She earned a bachelor’s degree from University of South Carolina (USC) and Early Childhood/Elementary certificate from Coastal Carolina University (CCU). After graduating from USC, she worked in the field of Human Resources at a large hospital and a community mental health center.

“After staying home for several years with my children, I knew if I had to work every day for the rest of my life, it needed to be something I really wanted to do. So, while living in Conway, South Carolina, I went back to college. The best decision ever!” she said.

Time with family is a priority for Hobbs. “I have twin daughters who have both had babies this past year. I have a 1-year-old grandson in Raleigh who I love to spend time with, and a 1-month-old granddaughter in Italy who I haven’t met yet.”

Hobbs’ favorite quote (from Winnie the Pooh) serves as good advice for adults as well as students: “You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

Jackie Lyden

Philip Simmons High School

Jackie Lyden, a chemistry teacher and Science Department chairperson at Philip Simmons High School, encourages her fellow teachers to look toward long-term success while navigating through the school year. “Even if you feel completely overwhelmed and disheartened one day, try to come back with a clean slate the next day. As much as you can, leave school at school, and make time for your family,” she advised.

Lyden, a native of Douglasville, Georgia, has been teaching since 2006. She graduated from the College of Charleston with a degree in biology and was part of the school’s teacher education program. A typical day in her classroom consists of many hands-on activities to discover information, and sometimes, a worksheet, because they have a time and a place.

“If you aren’t doing labs when learning chemistry, you aren’t really learning chemistry,” she exclaimed.

Her favorite thing about teaching is getting to see her

students get excited about doing labs in science. “It makes my day when they finally make connections about something we covered in lecture when they see it happening in a lab,” she said.

As a student, she was inspired by her own chemistry teacher, Mrs. Baugh, whom she described as “tough as nails.”

“She didn’t accept substandard work from anyone and she had lots of lab activities that we completed. Even though she was tough, she had a way to make sure everyone felt valued and important in her classroom,” Lyden said, adding that she still uses some of the labs she did in high school in her own lesson plans and is guided by her mentor’s teaching methods.

She commented that the biggest challenge that teachers face today is finding balance in all of the expectations that teaching involves. Teachers wear many hats, such as parental figure, mentor, advice giver, cheerleader, and nurse, Lyden said. “To go along with all of the unofficial job hats that teaching involves, teaching is one of the professions in which everyone in the world has an opinion on what you should be doing and how you should be doing it. It is hard to ignore all of the outside voices and focus on providing the best, fair, and equitable education for all your students.”

When she isn’t teaching, Lyden enjoys sewing and embroidering, spending time with family, and is a huge Harry Potter fan.

Dr. Helen Withers-Ross

Cainhoy Elementary school

Dr. Helen Withers-Ross has a simple, yet meaningful philosophy when it comes to classroom instruction: Learning is about caring for others.

The reality of COVID-19 forced the teacher of 23 years to scale back her lesson plans and activities and focus on finding ways to nurture her third graders, often from a distance.

“As a teacher in a time when our students are not face to face daily it may seem for teachers and students alike that we are missing out on the bond that binds us,” she remarked. “When we can’t see our students daily we grow concerned. We fear over what they are doing and how they are getting on without our nods of approval and a quick high five to say ‘great job.’ I always want to see their faces when we Google meet just to see if they are still smiling.”

Withers-Ross decided to become a teacher at an early age, when she was inspired by her older sister, who first taught at an orphanage at Waterford Country School and was later employed in Berkeley County. “I love when [my sister and I] are together and her former students recognize and they relive their younger selves through her. They become young again in spirit and as she retells their academic experiences, their eyes light up and they laugh about how they were as students.”

Withers-Ross honed her own teaching skills with several degrees: she is a graduate of the College of Charleston, The Citadel, and the University of South Carolina, where she earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction for elementary education.

“My advice to a new teacher is the pandemic will not last until you retire so do not make that your biggest challenge. I would advise teachers to relax and focus on making learning a priority for the student.”

She said that Cainhoy teachers are now grappling with the problem of poor internet connections that can hamper learning. When the internet goes down, she explained, virtual students in her blended classroom can’t log on and have to rely on the teacher’s back up plan, which is an emergency packet of worksheets distributed quarterly.

Despite the unique challenges this year, “Cainhoy Elementary is a wonderful school where students and teachers work together to bring pride to the community,” she noted. “The community is a large part of the school. The leaders are Cainhoy graduates who encourage our students to work hard towards a goal and to never forget where they came from.”