Berkeley County School District names Deon Jackson superintendent

The Berkeley County School District Board of Trustees voted 6-2 to select Deon Jackson as the school district’s next superintendent during a special meeting of the board on Wednesday, May 19.

Jackson will officially start as superintendent on July 1, 2021; however, he plans to work alongside the current superintendent, Dr. Eddie Ingram, in the weeks ahead to prepare for a smooth transition. Dr. Ingram announced his retirement in January after serving as superintendent since 2017.

Jackson currently serves as the Berkeley County School District’s chief administrative officer for pupil services. Prior to that, he has served as the senior associate superintendent of operations and administration, interim superintendent and chief administrative officer in Berkeley County. He also served as principal at Cane Bay Middle School and St. Stephen Middle School, and as an assistant principal at Timberland High School.

He was a classroom teacher in Berkeley County for four years and in Lancaster County for two years. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. He earned his Education Specialist degree and Master’s in Education from The Citadel.

“The board had a difficult decision with three strong finalists who were all from within the district,” school board chair Dave Barrow said. “I am confident that Deon Jackson will serve Berkeley County well. We are excited to move forward to do what is best for the education of our students.”

The South Carolina School Boards Association assisted the board throughout the search process.