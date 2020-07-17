Berkeley County School District offers students three different back to school learning options

Berkeley County School District is moving forward with registration for the 2020-2021 school year and is offering students the option to participate in traditional, blended distance learning or virtual instruction in the coming year. All students can choose from the first two options but only students in grades 7-12 can chose to learn through the third, virtual instruction option.

The district’s website describes the options as:

Traditional learning- available to students in all grade levels

Students participating in the traditional learning model will receive face-to-face instruction and take part in classroom-based learning activities. Learning will be delivered according to a fixed, traditional schedule in a classroom setting which provides students with hands-on problem solving opportunities, as well as continued social and emotional growth experiences.

Transition from traditional learning to an online option will be considered based on individual circumstances and needs.

Blended distance learning- available to students in all grade levels (online option)

Not to be confused with modified e-Learning, this option will incorporate online learning platforms with live stream learning experiences and live stream direct instruction from BCSD educators. With support from Odysseyware and Edgenuity software, students will participate in live virtual meets according to a fixed, traditional schedule in an online classroom setting.

Students will interact daily through live stream with their peers and teachers and instruction will be delivered in real time via live stream so connectivity is required for registering students. This option allows students to receive instruction and participate in learning activities remotely while following a traditional, fixed schedule.

Consideration for transition from blended distance learning to traditional learning will be contingent on enrollment.

Virtual learning- available to eligible students in grades 7-12 (online option)

This learning option is only available to eligible students in grades 7-12 through VirtualSC and Berkeley County Virtual Learning Programs. Students registering will participate in pre-made courses for high school credit with certified instructional support. This learning option is self-directed and connectivity is required. Students will follow a schedule as provided by their course instructors.

"We continue to navigate education in uncharted territory," said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram when the plan was first released in June. "We have presented our initial learning options understanding that our team will continue reviewing the recommendations from the AccelerateED task force and our state leadership. Regardless of how learning may ultimately be delivered, we will ensure that our students receive high quality instruction to prepare them for life after high school. Our parent survey will remain open until next Tuesday and we will meet with the BCSD task force, made up of students, teachers, administrators, parents and community members, in July. Please continue to provide your feedback, and we will continue to monitor and adjust our plans to best support our students and staff."

The district’s website explained, “Students registering for the traditional learning model, understanding that BCSD cannot ensure social distancing in a public school or bus setting, will begin their school year on campus with the expectation that BCSD will operate in accordance with reasonable health and safety guidelines. In the event that local authorities close schools or initiate a stay-at-home order, these students will transition to blended distance/virtual learning. “

Families choosing to register for distance blended learning or virtual learning will be required to participate in a parent and student orientation and will have access to support and services.

HOW TO REGISTER

A required update and online registration process for returning students opened on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 a.m., and remain open to all returning students through Wednesday, July 29.

The process for returning students will be completed online, and two proofs of residency will be required for each student returning to the district. Families who do not have reliable access to the internet can make an appointment at their child's school to use a device to complete the update/registration. Along with residency verification, parents and legal guardians will complete necessary registration forms and select the learning pathway for each child they are registering with the district.

"As we continue preparations to welcome our students back to school campuses and virtual classrooms, it is imperative that we receive each student's completed registration and learning pathway choice so that we are ready to resume school in August," said BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram earlier this week. "Additionally, as we plan to have students on our campuses as well as joining us online, teachers, principals and district representatives will need reliable and updated contact information so that we stay engaged and in communication with families to best serve our students."

Via the Returning Student Update link within BCSD Student Portal or BCSD Student Registration page, parents and legal guardians will be able to review and update student information for their returning student and select their child(ren)'s learning pathway. The Parent Portal will be open for returning student registration but they will not be able to view current year schedules.

"Registering returning students is new to our BCSD families, but it is necessary to successfully prepare for this upcoming school year," Dr. Ingram added. "We are all navigating through very challenging times, and very much appreciate the support and understanding that we have received from our stakeholders since our closing in March. We want to ensure that we are as prepared as possible to serve our students and provide high quality instruction, whether that be in-person on our campuses or online in our virtual classrooms. We miss our kids, and we look forward to welcoming them back as soon."

If a returning student's registration is not completed by Wednesday, July 29, the student will automatically be enrolled in the blended distance learning pathway, which is an online learning pathway. For more information about BCSD's empowered learning pathways please visit our back to school website. Parents and guardians can find additional information regarding documents accepted as proof of residency here.