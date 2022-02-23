Berkeley County seeks citizen input on plan to manage growth

Last Thursday evening, the walls of Philip Simmons Elementary were plastered with colorful maps. But this wasn’t student artwork.

The maps were part of a public meeting the county held in conjunction with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) seeking public input on the One Berkeley Comprehensive Plan. Comprehensive plan team members facilitated the gathering and discussed scenarios to manage growth and development over the next 10 years.

In 2020, Berkeley County’s population was approximately 230,000 people, 84,000 homes and a workforce of 60,000. Those numbers are expected to rise significantly.

Residents can complete an online survey on four scenarios that evaluate the impact of population, housing and workforce demands in Berkeley County by 2040. The county will then use the feedback to assess the preferred scenario and develop a future land-use map.

Scenario A: “Committed Development” Outlines the current state of affairs and illustrates all existing development in the county as well as expected buildout that has already been approved. Rural land preservation becomes an unintended benefit due to limited available infrastructure capabilities.

In this scenario, most employees will drive long distances for work and recreation and more large-lot single family neighborhoods will be available. The population is projected to grow to 351,000 people, 134,000 housing units and a workforce of 65,000.

Scenario B: “Trend Development” Considers how the county may grow if the existing trends continue. Rural land preservation is not a priority and significant land will be lost to new development.

Like Scenario A, most employees will drive long distances for work and recreation and more large-lot single family neighborhoods will be available. However, the population is expected to reach 399,000 people, 154,000 housing units and a workforce of 134,500.

Scenario C: “Accelerated Trend Development” Builds on the trend and considers the maximum impact of growth and development in all facets. Increased growth pressures extend into rural areas and further degrades the integrity of the land and creates a “rural sprawl” development pattern.

Like Scenarios A and B, most employees will drive long distances for work and recreation and more large-lot single family neighborhoods will be available. The population is expected to reach 468,000 people, 181,500 housing units and a workforce of 134,500.

Scenario D: “Managed Growth” Considers a more compact and tighter footprint. Rural land preservation is a high priority and such areas will be protected using policies, rules or incentives that promote farming or rural stewardship.

Unlike the other scenarios, there is an opportunity to walk or ride a bike from home to the workplace or areas of business. New neighborhood design and housing choices favor a shift to a greater variety of options. There will be more availability of single-family detached housing, townhomes, condominiums and apartments.

The population is expected to reach 468,000 people, 181,500 housing units and a workforce of 134,500.

Thus far, more than 1,000 residents have provided input on the comprehensive plan’s direction. According to the county’s data, the biggest concern is inadequate infrastructure and services for growth. The second most concern is growth and development impacts.

“The One Berkeley Plan is crucial not only for the county’s future, but also the rest of the region,” said BCDCOG planning director Kathryn Basha. “Planning efforts in Berkeley County affect jurisdictions and individuals both within and outside of its borders. As a regional planning agency, BCDCOG views it as being vitally important to hear from the public in efforts like this to ensure that the growth scenarios being established reflect the desires of residents for the benefit of our community as a whole.”

To learn more, visit OneBerkeley2020.com. To take the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/OneBerkeleyFLU. The deadline for citizens to submit feedback is March 4.