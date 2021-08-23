Berkeley County Seeks Public Input on How to Spend $44.2 million in Coronavirus Funds

Berkeley County is seeking public input on how to spend approximately $44.2 million it received from the U.S. Department of Treasury in connection to the Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funds are provided to the County to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger economy during recovery.

The County received half of the funds in May 2021 and will receive the remaining funds in 2022.

In order to help determine how best to allocate the funding, the County is encouraging Berkeley County residents (with a valid address) to address their funding needs by participating in a survey now through September 30. The survey explains five different funding categories allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act. Take the survey HERE.