Berkeley County settles lawsuit to recover $49,900 severance payment

A 2020 civil lawsuit that Berkeley County filed against former County Supervisor William W. Peagler III and former deputy supervisor and CFO Timothy Callanan involving a severance payment that the county claims was issued illegally to Callanan has settled.

In a February order, the Berkeley County Ninth Judicial Circuit Court stayed the case and removed it from the trial roster “as the parties have a reached a settlement of their claims.”

The civil suit filed in state court claimed that the county was seeking “to recover public funds that were paid as part of an illegal and bad faith scheme concocted by two outgoing public officials on the eve of their departure from Berkeley County” in 2018 and details several causes of action against Peagler and Callanan, including breach of fiduciary duty, conversion, and unjust enrichment.

According to Berkeley County Public Information Officer Jenna-Ley Jamison, “The defendants agreed to pay the full amount that was taken: $49,900.”

Callanan, who now serves as County Manager of Effingham County, Georgia, confirmed that the case settled. Reached by phone, he said that he agreed to settle the matter because his attorney’s fees had already exceeded the amount of the severance payment and that going to trial would have been even more costly. He maintains that it was county council who suggested a severance package and that he did nothing wrong in regards to receiving the payment.

“I’m in a better place and am moving on,” Callanan said.

Peagler served as supervisor from January 2015 through December 2018. Callanan was hired shortly after Peagler took office.

A message seeking comment from Peagler was not returned.

According to the county, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office also investigated the circumstances surrounding the severance payment but the county does not have any details as to the status of that investigation.

Robert Kittle, Communications Director for South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, declined to comment.