Berkeley County Sheriff seeks public's help on missing person

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Rickie Haselden Jr. Haselden is approximately 5’06” and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Haselden was last seen in the 900 block of Lambs Ranch Trail in the Huger area of Berkeley County in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 27. Haselden may be in the United Drive and Halfway Creek Road area.