Berkeley County Sheriff seeks public's help on missing person
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 2:24pm admin
Rickie Haselden Jr. last seen in Huger on Tuesday morning
By:
staff report
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Rickie Haselden Jr. Haselden is approximately 5’06” and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes. Haselden was last seen in the 900 block of Lambs Ranch Trail in the Huger area of Berkeley County in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 27. Haselden may be in the United Drive and Halfway Creek Road area. PLEASE call Berkeley County Dispatch at 843-719-4505 with information or message them here. You can remain anonymous.