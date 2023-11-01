Berkeley County swears in elected officials at Oath of Office

Berkeley County held an Oath of Office ceremony for elected officials on Jan. 3 in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building in Moncks Corner.

The following individuals were sworn in to represent the following county seats:

● Berkeley County Supervisor-Elect Johnny Cribb

● District 4 Councilman-Elect Tommy Newell

● District 5 Councilwoman-Elect Amy Stern

● District 6 Councilman-Elect John Marshall West

● District 7 Councilman-Elect Caldwell Pinckney, Jr.

● Probate Court Judge-Elect Keith Kornahrens

● District 8 Councilman-Elect Steve Davis

Coroner-Elect Darnell Hartwell was sworn in Jan. 2 at Pointe North Community Church in Moncks Corner.

Sheriff-Elect Duane Lewis was sworn in Jan. 3 at a private ceremony.

Register of Deeds-Elect Cindy Forte and Clerk of Court-Elect Leah Guerry Dupree will each also have their own separate Oath of Office ceremonies in February.