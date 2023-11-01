Berkeley County swears in elected officials at Oath of Office
Wed, 01/11/2023 - 9:46am admin
By:
Staff Report
Berkeley County held an Oath of Office ceremony for elected officials on Jan. 3 in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building in Moncks Corner.
The following individuals were sworn in to represent the following county seats:
● Berkeley County Supervisor-Elect Johnny Cribb
● District 4 Councilman-Elect Tommy Newell
● District 5 Councilwoman-Elect Amy Stern
● District 6 Councilman-Elect John Marshall West
● District 7 Councilman-Elect Caldwell Pinckney, Jr.
● Probate Court Judge-Elect Keith Kornahrens
● District 8 Councilman-Elect Steve Davis
Coroner-Elect Darnell Hartwell was sworn in Jan. 2 at Pointe North Community Church in Moncks Corner.
Sheriff-Elect Duane Lewis was sworn in Jan. 3 at a private ceremony.
Register of Deeds-Elect Cindy Forte and Clerk of Court-Elect Leah Guerry Dupree will each also have their own separate Oath of Office ceremonies in February.