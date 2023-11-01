Home / News / Berkeley County swears in elected officials at Oath of Office

Berkeley County swears in elected officials at Oath of Office

Wed, 01/11/2023 - 9:46am admin
By: 
Staff Report
Berkeley County held an Oath of Office ceremony for elected officials on Jan. 3 in the Assembly Room of the Berkeley County Administration Building in Moncks Corner. 
 
The following individuals were sworn in to represent the following county seats:
 
● Berkeley County Supervisor-Elect Johnny Cribb
 
● District 4 Councilman-Elect Tommy Newell
 
● District 5 Councilwoman-Elect Amy Stern 
 
●  District 6 Councilman-Elect John Marshall West
 
●  District 7 Councilman-Elect Caldwell Pinckney, Jr.
 
●  Probate Court Judge-Elect Keith Kornahrens 
 
●  District 8 Councilman-Elect Steve Davis
 
Coroner-Elect Darnell Hartwell was sworn in Jan. 2 at Pointe North Community Church in Moncks Corner.  
 
Sheriff-Elect Duane Lewis was sworn in Jan. 3 at a private ceremony.
 
Register of Deeds-Elect Cindy Forte and Clerk of Court-Elect Leah Guerry Dupree will each also have their own separate Oath of Office ceremonies in February.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here