Berkeley County tax notices to be mailed

On June 3, assessment notices for Berkeley County property owners will be mailed to those who experienced a change in property value or assessment for tax year 2020.

A notice of property tax assessment is not a property tax bill. In general, an assessment notice informs a property owner of a value or assessment change. Notices are sent the year after a change is made to a property. Some of the changes to trigger a notice may include new buildings, assessable transfer of interest, renovations, additions, subdividing property, loss of 4% legal residency, etc.

If a property owner wishes to appeal, the owner/representative must complete an appeal request online. The owner/representative may attach documentation to support the appeal. The deadline to appeal is Sept, 1, 2020. If a property owner does not wish to appeal, no action is required.

Starting June 1, 2020, real property services will no longer accept paper applications: only online applications will be accepted. For more information, visit Berkeley County Real Property Services, berkeleycountysc.gov/dept/realprop/