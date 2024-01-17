Berkeley County traffic fatalities grow year over year

Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Berkeley County recorded 61 traffic-related deaths in 2023, including two on I-526 near Daniel Island and one on Clements Ferry Road.

Another fatal collision occurred in the county the first week of 2024.

“We are in the top of the state with traffic-related deaths,” Hartwell said. “We’re definitely in the top five in South Carolina.”

Statistics from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety show an upward trend of road deaths in the county over the past three years.

In 2021, 32 fatal collisions resulted in 33 deaths.

In 2022, 46 fatal collisions resulted in 49 deaths.

In 2023, 58 fatal collisions resulted in 61 deaths. (2023 numbers are preliminary)

That’s nearly a 25% increase in traffic deaths from 2022 to 2023.

Berkeley County was one of only three counties in the Lowcountry to show an increase in fatalities, according to preliminary statistics provided by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for 2023. Beaufort and Georgetown counties also had increases.

By contrast, Dorchester County had a 36% decrease in deaths, while Charleston County saw a 19% drop. Similarly, Williamsburg County reported half the number of traffic deaths compared to the previous year, per the Highway Patrol report.

Hartwell pointed to several common causes underlying these tragic incidents.

“Alcohol and drugs are definitely a part of it. We’re also seeing a lot of people not walking in well-lit areas. Recently, we had an auto-pedestrian that got hit in the middle of I-26 trying to change a tire. We’re just trying to make people aware of the things they’re doing.”

Hartwell said he is working closely with law enforcement to curb the alarming rise in fatalities.

He has engaged with Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, the commander for the South Carolina Highway Patrol troop covering the county, and local police chiefs to share the statistics and discuss strategies to combat the issue.

“Officers are out there patrolling, conducting road checks along with saturation patrol, and they will continue to do so,” Hartwell said.

Berkeley County boasts an extensive road network. According to data provided by SCDOT, there are 2,246 miles of roads crisscrossing the county.

Jenna-Ley Jamison, the county’s public information officer, said Berkeley County is currently investing $1 billion on road improvements. She said local jurisdictions are having to address a “failing state road system.”

While the county is not responsible for the state’s road system, they often take over maintenance for roads undergoing repairs or widening, using funds from the one-cent sales tax to fix state roads and intersections.

Jamison said 77% of collections from the 2008 One Cent Sales Tax referendum and 70% of the funds from the 2014 One Cent Sales Tax referendum were spent on improving state road systems in the county.

County councilman Joshua Whitley said, “The number one concern I hear in our district involves the intersection of Highway 41 and Reflectance Drive. We are requesting SCDOT to add it to their intersection safety program. Moreover, the penny sales tax has allowed us to address road issues, even on state and city roads, and we will continue to do so with safety as a priority.”

Coroner Hartwell encourages responsible driving, emphasizing the importance of following all traffic laws, wearing seat belts and reflecting clothing in dimly lit areas, and refraining from alcohol, drugs, and texting while driving.