Berkeley County Updates – Openings and Testing

Berkeley County is scheduled to return to normal operating conditions today. The County continues to work with local, state and federal officials to monitor COVID-19 cases across the County.

County operations

County employees returned to work on Monday, May 18. All County government buildings and facilities will resume normal operations and reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 20. For a list of County departments reopening to the public, go HERE. Courts will follow a different schedule. Several departments will have Plexiglas to serve as a barrier between employees and the public. While visiting County offices, the public is also encouraged to use personal protective equipment and practice social distancing.

Testing sites

Through a partnership with Berkeley County, Fetter Healthcare Network plans to open two new COVID-19 testing sites this week to expand countywide testing and reach more rural populations. Additional testing sites are expected to open later this month. Fetter closed its testing site at Moncks Corner Recreation Complex on May 15. Please see the schedule below for the opening dates and locations of the new sites:

Tuesday, May 19 at Mt. Carmel AME Church, 1059 Old Black Oak Road, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Thursday, May 21 at Elijah Wright Health Center, 1681 Old Highway 6, Cross, SC 29436

Each site is only open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. Individuals are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Please bring a picture ID and insurance card, if applicable. Individuals are urged to get screened before arriving; request a screening at FetterCovid19Screening.org or call 1-800-365-7410. Fetter is also offering FREE COVID-19 testing at sites around the Lowcountry.

Citizen Information Line

The County’s Citizen Information Line is now closed. For all news and updates regarding County operations and COVID-19, please visit berkeleycountysc.gov/covid19. The public is also encouraged to follow the County on Twitter and Facebook.