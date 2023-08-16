Berkeley resource officers engage in active shooter training

Students and teachers aren’t the only ones getting ready for the upcoming school year. As the Berkeley County School District gears up to welcome students for learning, school resource officers (SROs) across the county recently participated in the 10th annual SRO summer training program.

The goal of the training: to ensure they are well-prepared for any challenge, including active shooters.

On Aug. 8 at Hanahan High School, officers participated in an active shooter training day that included a variety of exercises designed to sharpen their skills and responses.

The training, which involved simulator scenarios, stairwell drills and a live training scenario, brought together both new recruits and SRO veterans from various law enforcement agencies within Berkeley County. With 46 of the county’s 48 schools having full-time SROs, the aim of the program is to equip these officers with the knowledge and strategies to effectively handle active shooter situations within schools.

Tim Knight, Berkeley County School District director of security and emergency management, highlighted the importance of the training building confidence among parents and students.

“I want our parents to know that we are working very hard every day to keep their kids safe in our schools. Not only the SROs, but our teachers, administrators, and front office staff – everybody is working hard,” Knight said.

The intensive training session included a simulator that replicates real-life situations officers might encounter. The simulator was introduced in 2017, though active shooter training is ever-evolving. Set up in a specially designed simulation room, the simulator can choose from nearly 2,000 different scenarios and it can control whether the suspect complies or pulls out a weapon. The software is able to yell at officers and give commands while the operator watches the SRO’s actions, provides de-escalation scenarios and strengthens their shooting skills.

Major Bobby Shuler of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office emphasized the significance of the training.

“This is about as close as we can get to [real-life shooter situations] without actually being in the scenario. With the simulation, we can do anything and change scenarios based off the officer’s actions,” Shuler said.

Over the week-long training program, SROs were trained on Tac-Med, CPR, first aid, active shooting scenarios and de-escalation practices on the simulator.

Throughout the 48 schools across the county, there are currently 51 SROs, “the most we’ve ever had,” according to Knight.

SROs from Berkeley County, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Hanahan and Charleston gathered to practice clearing stairwells and work hands-on with firearms. Officers were able to experience firing guns, clearing hallways, taking down pretend shooters and hitting moving targets.

Brad Scrio, a SRO at Sedgefield Middle School, stressed the importance of communication and standardized training. He explained, “All of us being on the same page, being able to communicate effectively and knowing we all have the same training really helps when a situation requires us to show up.”

In 2022, six guns were found in district schools. Scrio credits the districts’ search process, de-escalation exercises, and the training provided by the sheriff’s office and school district.

Simulator training is held monthly and annually. Teachers and principals also receive separate training sessions for active shooter scenarios throughout the school year.

The dedication to training is evident throughout the district, with ongoing initiatives to improve security measures and keep staff up to date. The district aims to have full-time SROs in the last two schools by the 2024-25 school year. Knight underlined this commitment, stating, “Safety and security is our number one priority and even though we’re not perfect, we’re always trying to achieve the highest level of security and keeping our kids safe.”