Best Halloween Treats?

There’s no denying it. We love sweets – especially around Halloween! According to Candyscore.com, a company that has been delivery fresh bulk candy to thousands of customers since 2007, it’s expected that $2.7 billion will be spent on trick-or-treat candy this year. They recently released some data spotlighting the most popular Halloween candy by state.

Here in South Carolina, it seems we prefer candy corn to other sweet treats. The orange, white and yellow candies took first place in the Palmetto State, with an estimated 114,783 pounds sold, based on Candyscore.com’s research. For the lowdown on all the candy rankings by state, visit www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/halloween-candy-map-popular/.