Beware plants that are harmful to pets

From common flowers to the mulch and fertilizers used to keep lawns and gardens healthy, it’s important to know what is safe and what could be harmful to pets. Pet toxicity from fertilizer, pesticide, or plant/flower ingestion spikes during the spring and summer

months.

Here are a few common garden dangers for dogs.

Cocoa Mulch

One of the most common garden dangers for dogs is cocoa mulch. Though it is known for its rich chocolate-brown color and nutritional benefits for soil, it is toxic to dogs. It contains cocoa bean shells and various chemicals that can make a dog sick if ingested.

Cocoa mulch ingestion can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, rapid heart rate, muscle tremors, weakness, seizures, or death. Dog owners should choose a safer alternative such as dirt, stones or mulch made from shredded pine, cedar or hemlock bark.

Commercial and Natural Fertilizers

Commercial fertilizers may provide nutrition for plants; however, they contain harmful chemicals that are toxic to dogs. When fertilizers are sprinkled on the lawn or garden, dogs may accidentally consume these chemicals after running outside and then grooming themself. Even if consumed in small amounts, fertilizers can cause issues.

Plants and Flowers

Even some well-known and loved flowers can be harmful if ingested by your pet. The following common plants are poisonous to pets:

• Lilies are extremely toxic to cats. Ingesting any part of the lily, even a few grains of pollen can cause your cat to develop fatal kidney failure.

• Daffodils are highly toxic to dogs. If ingested by a dog, symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, convulsions and a drop in blood pressure may arise.

• Tulips are one of the most common garden flowers, but they contain toxins that can make a dog ill. The bulb is the most harmful part. Symptoms of tulip ingestion in dogs include excessive drooling, nausea and irritation in the mouth.

• Azaleas can be fatal if ingested by your canine companion. Symptoms include digestive problems, such as vomiting and diarrhea, and low blood pressure.

• The autumn crocus is known for pretty purple and fuchsia flowers that blossom in the spring. But this colorful member of the lily family causes a burning feeling in a dog’s mouth. Other symptoms include digestive distress, liver and kidney damage and heart complications. The highest levels of toxicity are found in the bulbs.

• Oleander cardiac glycosides can be fatal to dogs. Signs that a dog has consumed oleander include muscle tremor, vomiting and bloody diarrhea.

• The amaryllis flower is filled with toxins that can induce vomiting in dogs. Other symptoms include depression, excessive drooling, anorexia and tremors.

• While sago palm may look like a simple green, leafy plant, it’s actually highly toxic to dogs. This common plant, which grows outdoors or indoors, can cause bloody vomiting, bleeding disorders, diarrhea, liver failure and death.

• Mushrooms may not grow intentionally, but occasionally, they pop up in lawns and gardens. While many are harmless, there are some mushrooms that can be dangerous or even deadly if consumed by your pets. The Amanita family of mushrooms is one of the more commonly found, harmful mushrooms. This family includes the “death cap” and gives off a fishy odor, making them tempting to dogs. Other dangerous mushrooms include the Lepiota and Galerina families.

It is important to always actively supervise your dog when they are outdoors. If your pet ingests a harmful toxin in the garden, seek immediate emergency veterinary care. If possible, bring a sample of the substance with you.

Dr. John Gicking is board-certified in Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care and works with the national practice BluePearl Specialty and Emergency Pet Hospital. For more information, go to bluepearlvet.com.