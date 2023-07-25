Beware of scammers: Locals swindled of thousands

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department reports within Team 5, which serves Daniel Island and parts of the Cainhoy peninsula, July 1-15.

Thefts from Motor Vehicles

On July 2, Team 5 responded to a residence on Newbrook Drive in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The victim stated that his unlocked 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck was entered from the driver’s side during the overnight hours. A Sig Sauer P365XL pistol, a holster, shooting bag, three boxes of ammunition, two knives, and $1,500 in cash (all in $20 bills) were stolen.

A resident of Island Club Drive reported a theft on July 4. The complainant stated that his vehicle had been left unlocked and a checkbook was removed from the glove box. A check was written for $2,000 with a forged signature and cashed. The victim is working with Bank of America’s fraud department; the case is ongoing.

Motor Vehicle Theft

On July 3, a victim parked her Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck in front of her residence on Island Park Drive. Sometime during the overnight hours, the unlocked vehicle was stolen. Surveillance video in the area was not activated at the time of the theft. The case is pending.

Vandalism

Team 5 responded to a business located on Clements Ferry Road. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim, an employee of the business, who said that his vehicle had been vandalized. Tires were slashed on the driver’s side and an unknown white powdery substance was thrown onto the back of the vehicle. The South Carolina-issued license plate was also removed from the vehicle. A witness observed a female pouring the white substance from holes punched in a plastic bag; video surveillance corroborated the witness testimony. The involved parties believed that the substance could have been acid, which has explosive potential. Extra precautions were taken to secure the area and terrorist investigators were called to the scene to test the substance. After testing, it was determined that the substance was unbleached flour. The suspect was identified and a warrant for arrest has been issued.

Fire Assist

On July 5, Team 5 responded to the scenes of multiple residential fires caused by lightning strikes. The fires occurred at the following addresses: Bounty Square Drive, Wando Landing Street, Smythe Street, Balfour Street, Louisville Street, and Wando View Street.

Larceny by False Pretenses

On July 10, a victim contacted the Team 5 substation to report that she had been defrauded by a scam. An unknown individual impersonating a police captain contacted the complainant and explained that her sister had just been arrested. He texted paperwork to her and provided a Venmo link to pay the bail. The victim sent $4,000 in two separate payments to the offender. When she went to jail to pick up her sister, she discovered that she had never been arrested and had been scammed. The investigation is ongoing.

A resident of Beresford Creek Street reported that she had been scammed out of $3,200 after responding to a message on Facebook from someone posing as her cousin. The individual requested payments and in turn, the victim would receive benefits from a COVID program. The victim was promised $200,000 and completed six transactions using Zelle. The case, which was reported on July 11, is active.