Beyond affordable housing

The median home price in Charleston is 89% higher than the national average.

The median rent in Charleston is 39% higher than the national average.





The number of renter-occupied households in Charleston is 22% higher than the national average.

With statistics like these affecting the entire Charleston metropolitan area, commissioners like Craig Logan from the North Charleston Housing Authority are searching for answers to make affordable housing more attainable.

Logan, who also serves as the housing executive fellow for the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, shared the statistics and next steps for the city at a recent presentation at Providence Church on Daniel Island. His discussion focused on the difference between affordable and attainable housing, dissecting the misconception surrounding affordable housing.

According to Logan, affordable housing occupants pay no more than 30% of household income for gross housing costs, including utilities. Attainable housing describes affordability at a range of different area median incomes. The latter is generally a more inclusive term that shows the housing and utility costs making up no more than 30% of the gross household income for households earning up to 120% of the city’s median area income.

“The common perception with affordable housing is that people think about the projects in New York, they think it’ll bring our property value down or bring in crime, and it’s just not true. That’s just not the landscape of where we are today,” Logan explained. “[Affordable housing] has just as nice fixtures and upgrades in these units.

The only difference is that the home is subsidized so that it can be made affordable for people to get into.”

The Seven Farms Apartments at 305 Seven Farms Drive showcases affordable housing on Daniel Island, with one-, two- and three-bedroom family apartments available from $825 to $1,379 per month. With help from the Humanities Foundation, these island units are an accurate example of how residents can afford to live and work under less expensive costs, compared to the rest of the housing market, Logan said.

Logan revealed another alarming statistics about the Charleston housing market – 95.2% of Charleston County and 94.7% of Berkeley County households have an annual household income of less than $35,000. He emphasized the concept of Area Median Income (AMI), or the midpoint of household incomes in a region.

According to the Charleston-North Charleston Metropolitan Statistical Area from this year, those with an AMI of 30%, or $26,250 a year, would need a maximum rent of $655 per month to live comfortably – an unrealistic figure in the current housing landscape.

“If you spend 30% or more of your income on housing needs, you’re considered a housing cost burden,” Logan explained.

For a family of three in Charleston making $52,500 annually, their AMI stands around 60%. This means that in order to live comfortably, they would need a maximum affordable home value of $211,000 or a maximum affordable rent value of $1,310.

These numbers are significantly lower than the cost of housing in Charleston County, where the median sales price for a home is $640,000 and the average sale price is $964,000.

“The significant gap between income and housing costs show that most people really just work to pay bills,” Logan said.

Logan questioned the viability of the housing market for essential workers like teachers, firefighters, food service workers and police. He pointed out that many are forced to commute from more affordable areas like Berkeley or Dorchester counties, despite working in Charleston County. Logan says people can’t afford to live where they work.

With 33 people moving into the Charleston metro area on a daily basis, in addition to yearly births, the chamber fellow expressed the need for change.

“It’s estimated that there’s a need of over 40,000 units over the next 10 years, and that’s just for us to catch up, not even meet the demand of where we need to be. We need to permit 7,500 units of housing every year, and we did just that for the first time two years ago.”

FINDING A SOLUTION

Logan suggested three key solutions that will help address the housing crisis and the issues facing affordable housing.

Transit-Oriented Development: Creating compact, walkable, mixed-use developments around transit stops to foster walkable communities and promote public transportation. While this is only in its planning stages, this type of development would build walkable communities where people can live, work and play without lengthy commutes.

Missing Middle Housing: Developing mixed-use housing like duplexes and triplexes in dense areas to sustain hubs of small communities and encourage public transportation.

Bus Rapid Transit: Logan shared news of a project in the works, expected around 2028, that would connect areas from Ladson all the way to North Charleston with dedicated bus lanes, stations, battery electric buses and more.

Highlighting the chamber’s Regional Housing Coalition, Logan urged community members to join the mission of providing attainable housing for all, regardless of neighborhood or individual characteristics. The coalition, with four committees – public relations, technical, funding, and policy development – seeks to unify efforts across the region. The committees are open for the public to join.

For those interested in housing advocacy or making their concerns known in county council meetings, Logan encouraged participation by scanning the QR code to join the Regional Housing Coalition.

“Our vision is to create a region that provides housing for all, always striving to do what is right, not what is easy.”