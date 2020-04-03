Biden, Sanders lead Berkeley County in SC Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden walked away from South Carolina’s Democratic presidential primary with nearly 49% of the vote (261,897), resoundingly defeating 11 other candidates on the ballot and claiming 39 delegates.

That was more than double his nearest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who garnered 19.8% (106,342) and 15 delegates.

Tom Steyer, who spent millions of dollars campaigning in South Carolina, was a distant third with 11.3% (61,048).

Other candidates on the ballot – including several who had already withdrawn from the race – drew single-digit percentages including Pete Buttigieg (8.2%), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (1.3%), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (3.1%) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (7%).

Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. Cory Booker, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Andrew Yang, who had all already withdrawn from the race but were still on the ballot, all received votes collectively adding up to 3,128 statewide. Yang claimed 1,066 of those.

Berkeley County followed the state trend, with Biden getting 49% (10,569) of 21,536 votes cast, and Sanders earning 21.4% (4,597). Rounding out the top tier were Steyer (9.4%), Buttigieg (8.3%), Warren (6.9%), and Klobuchar (2.5%).

In area voting, precinct turnout was Cainhoy (32.3% - 349), Daniel Island 1 (19.3% - 390), Daniel Island 2 (19.8% - 328), Daniel Island 3 (22.3% - 420), Daniel Island 4 (20.63% - 571), The Village (13.9% - 323) and Yellow House (17% - 400).

Here is the vote breakdown by precinct:

For Cainhoy: Biden (242), Sanders (54), Steyer (29), Warren (11), Buttigieg (9) and Klobuchar (2).

For Daniel Island 1: Biden (192), Buttigieg (67), Sanders (39), Klobuchar (38), Warren (31), Steyer (18), Gabbard (3) and Booker (1).

For Daniel Island 2: Biden (127), Buttigieg (59), Sanders (54), Warren (42), Klobuchar (22), Steyer (14), Gabbard (7) and Yang (3).

For Daniel Island 3: Biden (156), Buttigieg (98), Sanders (67), Warren (37), Klobuchar (29), Steyer (24) and Gabbard (8).

For Daniel Island 4: Biden (226), Buttigieg (116), Sanders (97), Klobuchar (45), Warren (44), Steyer (29), Gabbard (12) and Yang (2).

For The Village: Biden (99), Sanders (78), Buttigieg (60), Warren (42), Steyer (26), Gabbard (9), Klobuchar (8) and Delaney (1).

For Yellow House: Biden (169), Sanders (98), Buttigieg (44), Warren (43), Steyer (29), Klobuchar (7), Gabbard (7) and Booker (2).

Overall in South Carolina, 538,259 voters went to the polls, with 21,536 from Berkeley County.

There were 54 delegates up for grabs in South Carolina with all of them going to the top two vote-getters: Biden and Sanders.

According to the South Carolina Democratic Party, the 2020 primary “had the highest turnout ever recorded in its history” and saw a “significant spike in voter turnout from 2016” and “broke 2008’s previous record by 6,869 votes.” The party reported that Berkeley County voter turnout increased by 63% over 2016.

Over the following two days after the South Carolina primary, Steyer, Klobuchar and Buttigieg all dropped out of the race just ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday vote. As of press time, Buttigieg had announced an official endorsement of his former rival Biden, while Klobuchar was campaigning with the former vice president in Texas.