Bipartisan endorsements come in for Joe Cunningham

Democrat Joe Cunningham, who is running against Republican candidate Katie Arrington to represent South Carolina’s First Congressional District, recently received three new endorsements from elected officials. The Cunningham campaign announced last week that those endorsements have come from Republican and Independent officials. Endorsing Cunningham are Jim Owens (R), Mount Pleasant Town Council; Susan Hill Smith (I), Isle of Palms City Council; and Jimmy Ward (I), Isle of Palms City Council. Earlier this summer, Cunningham received a seal of approval from Republican Mayors Tim Goodwin of Folly Beach and Jimmy Carroll of Isle of Palms. According to his campaign, Cunningham has also been endorsed by Mayor Billy Keyserling of Beaufort, Mayor Patrick O’Neil of Sullivan’s Island, Mayor Miriam Green of Awendaw, and former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley.

The Daniel Island News published information on recent endorsements for Katie Arrington in last week’s issue.