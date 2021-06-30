A bird of many names

I wondered if she would stay put. I don’t get many opportunities to photograph the “snakebird,” and without my camera I would have to get close enough for a cellphone shot. It must have been my lucky day. The “water turkey,” as they are also known in this part of the world, let me ease right up to her pondside perch near Pierce Street and snap a quick photo or two before she took flight.

The nickname “snakebird” comes from the common behavior of swimming with only a snakelike neck and head protruding above the water’s surface, and “water turkey” comes from the bird’s tail, which loosely resembles that of the wild turkey.

The bird’s actual name, “anhinga,” is attributed to the Tupi people of Brazil and means “devil bird” or “serpent bird.”

Regardless of what it is called, anhinga is a fascinating creature that differs from the similar-looking cormorant in several ways. First, while cormorants are found almost everywhere in North America, the anhinga’s range is limited to coastal areas from North Carolina to Texas and the lower half of the Mississippi Valley. They can also be found in Central America, South America and the Caribbean. Cormorants are fast swimmers and can chase down and catch prey from behind. Anhingas are slower and rely on ambush. Rather than racing after and grabbing a

fleeing fish, they tend to move slowly near vegetation and obstructions and spear an unsuspecting dinner with their sharp beaks in a surprise attack.

The anhinga’s range is limited, at least in part, because of its habitat preferences. It can survive in brackish or saltwater environments in a pinch, but it is primarily a freshwater bird. Its oil-preening capabilities are even less than the cormorant’s, meaning that its feathers do not repel water very well and quickly become waterlogged. This is helpful in swimming partially submerged and results in the common behavior of perching, wings spread, in the sun to dry itself off after a swim. Unlike most other diving birds, anhingas are also soarers and have been seen riding air currents thousands of feet in the air.

Male anhingas choose nesting sites in trees, typically near or hanging over water. They will begin nest construction alone and seek to attract their mates through a variety of courting displays. Once a mate is found, the male will continue gathering materials while the female completes the nest. There will be only one brood each year. Females will lay a clutch of two to five eggs which will hatch in about four weeks. Both adults incubate the eggs and help feed the young until they become independent.

Anhingas have been documented to live for at least 12 years in the wild. Look for them in the quieter freshwater ponds on Daniel Island. Cormorants have orange beaks with hooked ends, but a long, sharp, yellowish beak means you have definitely found the “devil bird.”