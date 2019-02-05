Bishop England Employee Faces Voyeurism Charges

On May 01, 2019, the Charleston Police Department was contacted by Bishop England High School staff in reference to video images of male students changing clothes in a locker room that were discovered on an electronic device, according to a press release issued by the City of Charleston Police Department.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit as well as ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children) immediately became involved in the investigation. With the assistance of School staff, the detectives were able to quickly identify the offender and two juvenile male victims in this incident.

The victims' families were contacted and advised of the ongoing investigation.

Jeffrey Alan Scofield, 32, of 7055 Orvin Street, North Charleston, an employee at the school, is charged with two counts of voyeurism, the press release explains.

Scofield is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing today.

This investigation is ongoing and if any other victims are identified their families will be contacted.

Bishop England High School is a private catholic school located on Daniel Island.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call the Charleston Police Department Investigations Division at 843-720-2487 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.