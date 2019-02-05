Bishop England Employee Faces Voyeurism Charges
(Note: This story has been updated)
On May 01, 2019, the Charleston Police Department was contacted by Bishop England High School staff in reference to video images of male students changing clothes in a locker room that were discovered on an electronic device, according to a press release issued by the City of Charleston Police Department.
Detectives from the Special Victims Unit as well as ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children) immediately became involved in the investigation. With the assistance of School staff, the detectives were able to quickly identify the offender and two juvenile male victims in this incident.
The victims' families were contacted and advised of the ongoing investigation.
Jeffrey Alan Scofield, 32, of 7055 Orvin Street, North Charleston, an employee at the school, is charged with two counts of voyeurism, the press release explains.
Scofield is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center and attended a bond hearing on Thursday.
This investigation is ongoing and if any other victims are identified their families will be contacted. On Friday, May 3, the Diocese of Charleston issued a statement announcing Scofield's temination as a Bishop England employee.
"Bishop England administrators became aware of an incident involving Mr. Scofield yesterday morning, and in accordance with school and diocesan policy, they immediately contacted the police," stated the Diocese. "They have and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. The safety of children and youth is a top priority at Bishop England High School, and in all schools and parishes throughout the Diocese of Charleston. All full-time employees, including Mr. Scofield, and all volunteers who have contact with children have been background screened and have attended safe environment training."
Anyone with information related to this matter should immediately contact the Charleston Police Department Investigations Division at 843-720-2487 or Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111. Anyone in need of pastoral care is also encouraged to contact Louisa Storen, the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 800-921-8122.