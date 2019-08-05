Bishop England employee faces voyeurism charges

A Bishop England High School employee who worked as the school’s sports information director has been charged with two counts of voyeurism for allegedly videotaping student athletes in a locker room.

On May 1, 2019, the Charleston Police Department was contacted by Bishop England High School staff in reference to video images of male students changing clothes in a locker room that were discovered on an electronic device, according to a press release.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit as well as ICAC Task Force (Internet Crimes Against Children) immediately became involved in the investigation. With the assistance of school staff, the detectives were able to quickly identify the offender and two juvenile male victims in this incident continued the release. The victims’ families were contacted and advised of the ongoing investigation.

Jeffrey Alan Scofield, 32, of 7055 Orvin Street, North Charleston, is charged with two counts of voyeurism. In South Carolina code of law, a first-time offense for voyeurism. Upon conviction, offenders are required to pay a fine up to $500, or serve up to three years in prison.

Scofield was held at the Berkeley County Detention Center until his bond hearing on Thursday, May 2, after which he was released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond on the condition that he maintain no contact with the victims or their relatives. His next bond hearing is scheduled for September 27.

At the hearing last Thursday, Scofield made several apologies to the courtroom.

“I’m definitely more mature and smarter than the decision I made,” he stated. “I can assure you, as I did the police, that the video never did go anywhere else.”

Scofield has no prior convictions. All traces of the staff member have been scrubbed from Bishop England’s website, but according to Scofield’s LinkedIn profile, he served as the sports information director at the school since 2014. The Post and Courier reported that Scofield informed police that he filmed the video in February “by setting up his phone in between the blinds of his office window, which looked into the boys’ locker room.”

Scofield’s arrest was part of a sting operation that spanned eight states, called Operation Southern Impact III. The operation focused on adults possessing and distributing child pornography, and it resulted in 82 arrests. Six of the individuals arrested live in South Carolina.

According to police, the investigation into Scofield’s alleged actions is ongoing and if any other victims are identified their families will be contacted. On Friday, May 3, the Diocese of Charleston issued a statement announcing Scofield’s termination as a Bishop England employee.

“Bishop England administrators became aware of an incident involving Mr. Scofield yesterday morning, and in accordance with school and diocesan policy, they immediately contacted the police,” stated the Diocese. “They have and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. The safety of children and youth is a top priority at Bishop England High School, and in all schools and parishes throughout the Diocese of Charleston. All full-time employees, including Mr. Scofield, and all volunteers who have contact with children have been background screened and have attended safe environment training.”

Anyone with information related to this matter should immediately contact the Charleston Police Department Investigations Division at (843) 720-2487 or Crimestoppers at (843) 554-1111. Those in need of pastoral care are encouraged to contact Louisa Storen, the Diocese’s victim assistance coordinator, at (800) 921-8122.