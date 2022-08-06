Bishop England, Philip Simmons valedictorians and salutatorians share words of wisdom

Gratitude. Grace. Grit. For local students who graduated from Philip Simmons High School and Bishop England High School on May 26 and June 4 respectively, those attributes helped them navigate their last four years that have been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The top two seniors from each school’s graduating class delivered commencement speeches in which they reflected on the past, shared insights on success and expressed optimism for the future. Note: To view all the graduates, click here Anna Katherine Head, Bishop England High School Valedictorian, Class of 2022

Anna Katherine Head always had a deep-rooted love for animals. Her family has fostered kittens through Berkeley County Animal Shelter and Charleston Animal Society for several years and her parents, Barbara and Anthony, always allowed pets in their home.

In the fall, Head will be studying animal and veterinary sciences at Clemson University Honors College with the hopes of becoming a veterinarian.

Head believes success can be viewed from many perspectives because one person’s success might not be another’s. “I always tell myself to go out and not regret what I’m doing… To do (everything) with purpose and with meaning.”

One thing Head’s most proud of is her class getting through high school during a pandemic. “It was a struggle, but we all did it and Bishop England handled it really well with all the hybrid (learning). The fact that we made it through shows that we’re a really resilient class.”

Head, who was involved in several activities including model United Nations, engineering club, pom squad, glee club and field hockey, advises younger students to study, do their homework and join clubs to participate and make friends.

Head said she is thankful for the support of her friends, family and all the teachers who made an impact on her life and helped shape her into the independent-thinking person she is today.

“We’ve been prepared, but we’re not owed anything … it’s up to us,” Head added. “We’re the newest action takers and we need to go out and be the good people in the world.”

Caitlin Keffer, Bishop England High School

Salutatorian, Class of 2022 Caitlin Keffer is most proud of how she has grown as a person over the past four years and how her extracurricular activities helped her develop new interests, become more confident and serve her community. “A lot of hard work and studying have contributed to my success but also being optimistic that the hard work would pay off in so many different ways,” Keffer said. Keffer will be attending the University of Notre Dame, majoring in neuroscience and is excited to begin a new chapter of her life this fall. “It’s an amazing school with a very welcoming atmosphere, football community and culture.” The advice Keffer offers to underclassmen is to embrace every moment of high school. “Keep everything in perspective because the issues that seem so important when you’re a freshman are the things you will laugh at when you’re a senior. In the end it all works out.” Keffer was involved in youth in government, varsity swim team, Lowcountry Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, National Honor Society and several school clubs. “I’m very self-motivated and I think it comes from always wanting to do my best. My parents always told me that most importantly they want me to just do my best and be happy.” Keffer, the daughter of James Reilly and Valerie, said success is being proud of yourself for reaching a goal without sacrificing your values. “I believe you can do whatever you set your mind to,” Keffer added. “After the unexpected parts of the last four years, I know if we can push through the pandemic, then we can contribute to any kind of change we want.”

Jack Rose, Philip Simmons High School Valedictorian, Class of 2022 Jack Rose believes that success is mostly a mindset. “Set goals you want to achieve … and fulfill them with happiness,” Rose said. “Just because there are setbacks or failures doesn’t mean you aren’t successful because success isn’t a straightforward, easy path, but the result of overcoming challenges.” Rose credits his high school accomplishments to intrinsic motivation, challenging himself with a rigorous course load, always putting forth his best effort, and the ongoing support of his parents, Brad Rose and Kay Durst. Rose will be attending Georgia Tech majoring in computer science. He wasn’t sure what he wanted to study until he joined the Philip Simmons robotics team and took the role of lead coder, which sparked his interest in computer science. He also enjoys playing the saxophone, sailing and golf and was a member of Philip Simmons marching band, Berkeley County all county jazz band, the varsity golf team, National Honor Society and several school clubs. In his graduation speech, Rose emphasized lessons learned through high school; perseverance, group effort, getting along with others and doing your personal best. He sums up his advice in a quote borrowed from his teacher, Mr. Carpenter; “Don’t be a trash human.” Rose believes anyone can make an impact by being a good person. “Every person who is graduating this year will have some effect on the world whether big or small. Even small actions can grow like falling dominoes to help change the world.”

Julia Wood, Philip Simmons High School Salutatorian, Class of 2022

Julia Wood said it was an honor being named salutatorian at Philip Simmons High School. “It gave me a great sense of accomplishment because our class is really competitive, so it was surprising and very gratifying.” Wood will be attending the University of South Carolina Honors College majoring in exercise science. She hopes to pursue pediatric occupational therapy because she loves working with children. “I grew up a USC fan, so it felt right.” Wood, the daughter of Bobby and Lindsay, said her strong work ethic and time management skills allowed her to be involved in sports and clubs while remaining dedicated to her studies. She held many offices including captain of the varsity volleyball and softball teams, president of National Honor Society and the recycling club, along with serving on the junior and senior boards and the school improvement council. “My awesome teachers at Philip Simmons were a source of inspiration and support,” Wood said. “They pushed me through all my endeavors.” Wood’s advice to underclassmen is to take advantage of every opportunity to be involved in their high school community because it’s the extracurricular activities that will create lasting memories. “Success is working towards a goal with your unique passion and grit, putting forth your best effort and being rewarded with the results,” Wood said. “We can impact the world by simply sharing our experiences and spreading positivity for change; even the smallest act of kindness can have an impact on others.”