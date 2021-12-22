Bishop England plants memorial in remembrance of Holocaust

Sixty daffodil bulbs lay planted in the earth at the center of the courtyard at Bishop England High School. The placement was not for horticultural purposes but as a tribute to victims of the Holocaust.

On Dec. 16, the Bishop England girls’ lacrosse team planted daffodils in remembrance of the approximate 1.5 million children who perished under the persecution of Nazi-occupied Europe. The remembrance was associated with the Daffodil Project, a worldwide initiative to create a living memorial of 1.5 million daffodils in memory of the young lives lost.

Daffodils are used because their shape and color are symbolic of the yellow Star of David that the Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. The infamous World War II genocide claimed the lives of approximately 6 million Jews in total.

The Daffodil Project first bloomed in Atlanta during 2010 as an initiative of Am Yisrael Chai, a nonprofit Holocaust Education and Genocide Awareness Organization. The project has since transcended into an international homage, with approximately 664,000 daffodils planted around the world in honor of its cause. Now, there are 60 more thanks to the kind-hearted students, athletes and faculty at the Catholic school on Daniel Island.

The event was a first of its kind for Bishop England and that’s because of the girls’ lacrosse coach Jeffrey Weiner’s wife, Nancy. Weiner noted she has conducted similar plantings in the past and presented the idea to the school. He credited her as the “impetus” of the project.

Equal support came from the school’s Holocaust Studies first-year teacher Sarah Dressel. “With kids wanting to remember, give back and bring awareness, it is really powerful that even after so many years after the fact these kids are still affected and want to spread awareness of the atrocities that happened.”

At the memorial, there was a staunch reminder present of those affected by the Holocaust. In attendance was a member of the Charleston Jewish Federation by the name of Fred Volkman.

Volkman’s parents were both Holocaust survivors. Between 250,000 and 300,000 Jews withstood the concentration camps and death marches, although tens of thousands of these survivors were too weak or sick to live more than a few days, weeks or months.

Volkman’s father, Michael, endured two different concentration camps and escaped a death march, where he was shot twice in the neck while attempting to flee from the Nazis. Michael later regained consciousness and awoke in a Red Cross barracks, where a Jewish chaplain identified him by the numbered markings on his arm.

Volkman’s mother, Susan, was in a few different ghettos before eventually escaping with her uncle. She remained hidden throughout the duration of the war.

Almost all of Volkman’s family on both parents’ sides were exterminated under the authority of the Nazis. When Volkman relocated to Charleston 15 years ago, he joined the Charleston Jewish Federation to carry on the lineage of his family and share the story of his parents’ perseverance.

Next month will mark the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest and deadliest Nazi concentration camp, that was liberated by the Soviet army on Jan. 27, 1945.

This spring, and every spring thereafter, resilient daffodils will bloom at the epicenter of Bishop England and the entire community will be poignantly reminded of the Holocaust and its global impact. The beautiful yellow flowers will represent seeds of knowledge and hope for a better tomorrow.