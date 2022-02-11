Bishop England undergoes unprecedented administrative changes

Bishop England underwent several administrative changes late last month, some that are a first in the high school’s history. The restructuring was done to make the school more consistent with Catholic high schools across the country and to clarify administrative responsibilities for faculty, staff, students and parents.

Bishop England announced on Oct. 20 that longtime principal Patrick Finneran has been appointed to president. Associate Principal Mary Anne Tucker will serve as the new principal and Dean of Students Julie Rosebrock will transition to the assistant principal position.

Bishop England will now follow the president-principal administrative model, which is a typical organizational structure implemented in Catholic high schools. The executive functions of the school will now be divided into two distinct but collaborative functions; the outward-facing president, who ensures mission effectiveness and long-term sustainability, and the inward-facing principal, who is responsible for the effectiveness of the teaching and learning environment.

Finneran, who is in his 10th year at Bishop England and 20th year in Catholic school administration, believes the change will assist the school in meeting the students’ current spiritual, academic, social, emotional, and physical needs while ensuring the school’s long-term success through fiscal responsibility, fundraising, and long-range planning.

Tucker, a graduate from Bishop England’s Class of 1984, and her family have attended and worked at Bishop England for more than four generations. Tucker first joined the faculty as a math teacher from 1989-91 and then re-joined in 2005 and took over as associate principal in 2017.

Rosebrock has served as the Dean of Students for the past five years and will still serve as the World Language Department Chair.

“I am honored to serve the Bishop England community and am excited about the school’s future,” Finneran said. “I work with a dedicated faculty and staff that makes my job easier.”

Under the new administration, Finneran’s primary focus will be fidelity to mission, Catholic identity, resource management and long-range planning. In addition, Finneran will oversee the business functions of the school: budgeting, enrollment management, fundraising, community relations and partnerships and long-range planning. Tucker will focus on the day-to-day functions.

“The fantastic part of being part of the Bishop England family is the support system, so even in a challenging time, the burden is carried by all,” Finneran said.

Finneran, who just turned 50, said he has no plans to retire any time soon. He said what he’s most looking forward to for the rest of the school year is greeting the students every morning and being part of their journey.

Next month, Bishop England will have its annual Food Basket Mass in early December and the all-school Christmas Dinner before exams.