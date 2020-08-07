Black Tie Music Academy's closure strikes a sad chord

From the Mardi Gras parades to the sounds of their Kabuki Love Machine band, Black Tie Music Academy (BTMA) was not your typical music school. For over 10 years co-owners Braeden Kershner and Kris Manning hit all the right notes with Lowcountry locals. Last week the owners announced they would be permanently closing July 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic proved too powerful for the beloved island institution.

“We refuse to put a single person in a potentially life-threatening situation. Unfortunately, that means we have to close all nine of our successful music and art teaching locations. It’s devastating, this virus wiped us out,” stated Manning.

BTMA was the largest private music school in South Carolina. BTMA’s line-up included music therapy, musical theater, musical camps, art instruction, and much more. It was a musical high note on Daniel Island and throughout the Lowcountry.

When BTMA announced it was closing, social media pages filled up with heartfelt messages. Cathy Wylly Leeke was one of the many residents to express their feelings on BTMA’s Facebook page: “Thank you for everything you’ve done to improve our community. Well beyond music lessons and camps, you and your team have brightened the day and given hope to everyone you’ve come in contact with. BTMA will surely be missed!”

Manning said both she and Kershner are forging ahead with new ideas to support the community. “Have no fear! Music and art will still be here! Braeden and I will always champion the fine arts and the opportunity to provide joy, relief and growth through music and art. We are hip-deep in what we are referring to as ‘Plan S’ — yes, we’ve burned through that many contingency plans since March — and we feel it’s got staying power. At this time, that’s all I can reveal about it,” she said.

While locals wait for the duo’s next release, many reminisced with cherished memories. Daniel Island resident Jerri Pogue has many to share. “My husband Ben and I feel as though we could write a book about BTMA ... Over the six years we have been here on the island, perhaps the most amazing accomplishment was the unique ways they integrated their support for people and programs through their musical and artistic and educational expertise and presence in so many different aspects of community life.”

Pogue was deeply touched by BTMA’s generosity when working with community nonprofits. “For over five years they offered after school homework support and music lessons for children from low-income families in North Charleston through a nonprofit organization they founded. Their policy was never to deny children opportunities to be involved in any facet of education in the arts,” explained Pogue.

When Kristen Ness Ayers moved to Daniel Island in 2013, one of the first things she did was take music lessons with Kershner. The weekly lessons boosted her confidence to the point where she started to perform in public at BTMA’s popular open mic nights.

“Our DI community feels ‘less than’ it was before. Music uplifts. Music changes people’s moods and communicates across all differences. Now more than ever we need music. Without BTMA, we are without our greatest source and inspiration for music and art on our island. And I feel a sadness that I think will be shared by anyone who stepped through the doors of BTMA,” Ayers said.

Ayers started a GoFundMe page (gf.me/u/ycbm28) to help support Manning and Kershner’s future endeavors in music and art education.

“Braeden and Kris are two of the most determined, passionate, and talented people I know…I have no doubt that they already have plans in the works and I don’t want a lack of money to stop them,” she said.

Daniel Island resident Valary Anderson Dreyer was inspired by BTMA and enjoyed their open mics nights and recitals.

“BTMA’s presence, love, and generosity … have been the most amazing and creative I’ve ever seen. They’ve truly touched and inspired thousands,” said Dreyer.

Manning has some hopeful words for the community: “We love you! We may be down right now, but we’re not out. Stay safe, stay strong and keep creating. We’re in this together and it will get better.”