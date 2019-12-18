Blackbaud celebrates 20th annual toy drive to support Lowcountry Toys for Tots

Last Friday evening, Blackbaud — the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good — celebrated its annual toy drive to support Toys for Tots in the Lowcountry. For the past 20 years, Blackbaud and its employees have supported Toys for Tots, making the holidays a little brighter for families in the Lowcountry through its company-wide holiday toy drive.

This year, Blackbaud, at its headquarters on Daniel Island, donated 7,876 toys that will bring holiday joy to children in local communities. This is the only time of the year where the company asks its employees to make donations to a specific cause, and all donations made by Blackbaud employees stay within communities where they live and work. Through its annual holiday toy drives, Blackbaud has donated 106,376 toys to children around the world.