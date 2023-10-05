Blaze Residential plans 50 townhomes at Nowell Creek

This week there are no new developments coming before the various City of Charleston boards and committees. Two items are listed for the meeting on May 18. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING - CITY OF CHARLESTON TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

May 18

Parcel K – Blaze Residential – Site plan for 50 attached townhomes, amenities, and infrastructure on 5.5 acres at 1990 Daniel Island Drive. This is part of the Nowell Creek development at the former Blackbaud office building, parking lot and soccer facility.

The Waterfront Phase 4 – Site plan for construction of 2 multifamily buildings for 136 units on 3.9 acres and extension of Pier View St. Located at 116 Daniels Landing Drive.

REGULARLY SCHEDULED CITY & COUNTY MEETINGS

Berkeley Co. Bd. of Education meets the first and third Monday. Executive Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.; meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Berkeley Co. Council meets fourth Mon. of each month, 6 p.m., Berkeley County Admin. Blg., 1003 Hwy 52, Moncks Corner.

City of Charleston Council typically meets the second and fourth Tues. of each month, 5 p.m., City Hall, 80 Broad Street, Charleston, SC and/or virtually via Conference Call #1-929-205-6099; Access Code: 912 096 416. Exceptions: Summer Schedule - 3rd Tues. of June, July, and August; December meetings on the 1st and 3rd Tues. Dates and locations subject to change.

City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meets every Thurs. at 9 a.m.via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Site Design meets the 1st Wed. of each month at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals – Zoning meets the 1st and 3rd Tues. of each month at 5:15 p.m., except for January and July when no meeting is held on the 1st Tues.

City of Charleston Design Review Board meets the 1st and 3rd Mon. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Planning Commission meets the 3rd Wed. of every month at 5 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Large projects meets the 2nd and 4th Wed. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review – Small projects meets the 2nd and 4th Thurs. of every month at 4:30 p.m.

All meetings are open for public comment except the City of Charleston Technical Review Committee meetings.

For more information, contacts for specific projects and on location and time of the meetings or to learn more, visit charleston-sc.gov/AgendaCenter/.

Compiled by Suzanne Detar